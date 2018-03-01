Solid Works Designer Solid Works Designer – Skills Required – CNC, SolidWorks, Esprit, Models

If you are a Solid Works Designer with experience, please read on!

Looking for a healthy work place. A work place that values their team members and helps them achieve their full potential? Perhaps you just want to work with nice people and enjoy your work day.

We pride ourselves on our work place environment. It is our mission to ensure that all our team members are safe, happy, and thriving in their positions. We know that a successful company is built on great people.

Come join our team! We want to invest in you!

What You Will Be Doing

We are looking for a Solid works Guru to design models of our parts.

What You Need for this Position

Designing CNC parts

Solidworks

Nice to Have:

CAM Software (Esprit Ideal)

What’s In It for You

$18 – $23 hr. (DOE)

Medical, Dental, Vision

So, if you are a Solidworks Designer with experience, please apply today!

Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.

CyberCoders, Inc is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Your Right to Work â In compliance with federal law, all persons hired will be required to verify identity and eligibility to work in the United States and to complete the required employment eligibility verification document form upon hire.

Solid Works Designer MI-Traverse City SB1-1411941