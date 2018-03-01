Solid Works Designer
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Solid Works Designer
Solid Works Designer Solid Works Designer – Skills Required – CNC, SolidWorks, Esprit, Models
If you are a Solid Works Designer with experience, please read on!
Looking for a healthy work place. A work place that values their team members and helps them achieve their full potential? Perhaps you just want to work with nice people and enjoy your work day.
We pride ourselves on our work place environment. It is our mission to ensure that all our team members are safe, happy, and thriving in their positions. We know that a successful company is built on great people.
Come join our team! We want to invest in you!
What You Will Be Doing
We are looking for a Solid works Guru to design models of our parts.
What You Need for this Position
Designing CNC parts
Solidworks
Nice to Have:
- CAM Software (Esprit Ideal)
What’s In It for You
$18 – $23 hr. (DOE)
Medical, Dental, Vision
So, if you are a Solidworks Designer with experience, please apply today!
Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.
