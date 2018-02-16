Role Â

The Software Engineer will contribute to the future success of the company by significantly contributing to the engineering processes necessary for the manufacturing and performance of on time, on quality, machine tools.

Responsibilities

Design, implement, maintain, and improve software programs and documentation for the programming and control of machine grinding paths

Plan and implement research methodology and procedures to apply principles of software engineering to engineering projects

Prepare specifications for future software development

Confer with other engineers, sales, and customers, to discuss existing or potential engineering projects and products surrounding software

Final output is required to be a reliable product that is complete with a detailed documentation package upon project completion

Â

Â

Knowledge and Skills

Programming/coding skills using primarily Visual Basic is required. Experience with JAVA, XML and .NET are also a plus

Knowledge of G Code language and Fanuc Macro B Programming is desired

Ability to operate with minimal supervision, evaluate risk and make appropriate decisions

High energy self-starter who is enthusiastic and motivated to create growth opportunities

Solid written and verbal communication and presentation skills to interface with external sales teams and customers

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in engineering leadership with the ability to develop detailed specifications and implement standard engineering practices

Â

Education Requirements

AS/BS in Engineering with technical experience in software design related to manufacturing

Experience Requirements

NUM and Siemens control experience a plus