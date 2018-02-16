Software Engineer
Star Cutter Company/Elk Rapids Engineering
Elk Rapids, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Software Engineer
RoleÂ
The Software Engineer will contribute to the future success of the company by significantly contributing to the engineering processes necessary for the manufacturing and performance of on time, on quality, machine tools.
Â ResponsibilitiesÂ
- Design, implement, maintain, and improve software programs and documentation for the programming and control of machine grinding paths
- Plan and implement research methodology and procedures to apply principles of software engineering to engineering projects
- Prepare specifications for future software development
- Confer with other engineers, sales, and customers, to discuss existing or potential engineering projects and products surrounding software
- Final output is required to be a reliable product that is complete with a detailed documentation package upon project completion
Â
Â
Knowledge and SkillsÂ
- Programming/coding skills using primarily Visual Basic is required. Experience with JAVA, XML and .NET are also a plus
- Knowledge of G Code language and Fanuc Macro B Programming is desired
- Ability to operate with minimal supervision, evaluate risk and make appropriate decisions
- High energy self-starter who is enthusiastic and motivated to create growth opportunities
- Solid written and verbal communication and presentation skills to interface with external sales teams and customers
- The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in engineering leadership with the ability to develop detailed specifications and implement standard engineering practices
Â
Â Education Requirements
- AS/BS in Engineering with technical experience in software design related to manufacturing
Experience Requirements
- NUM and Siemens control experience a plus
- Product experience in a manufacturing company
