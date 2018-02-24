Social Worker-OP Rehab BICR Program

Assumes full responsibility for assists patients and families in restoring social, emotional, and financial functions related to illness and disability using a wide variety of techniques and resources. Plans and executes individual treatment plans in accordance with the State of Michigan licensure and social work scope of practice, focusing primarily on adjustment and coping and facilitation of engagement with community resources necessary. Keeps treatment skills upgraded through continuing education, evidence based research, and program development. Maintains effective and harmonious collaboration with inter-disciplinary team through clear communication and innovative contributions.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Holds MSW degree from a program accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE)

Social Work licensure with the State of Michigan

Clinical experience with the neurologic population preferred

Demonstrates excellence in communication skills including patience and tact in conflict resolution, constructive feedback and problem solving abilities when working with patients, families and members of the healthcare team.

Ability to work independently as well as to develop collaborative relationships with patients, families, physicians, interdisciplinary team and community agencies, with demonstration of excellence in organizational and self-motivation skills.

Demonstrates knowledge of and ability to connect patients and families with resources, services and agencies within the Munson system as well as in the community/region to achieve desired patient outcomes.

ORGANIZATION

Directly reports the Senior Specialist for the Brain Injury & Cognitive Rehab program, indirect reporting to the Director of Outpatient Rehabilitation and Director of Outpatient Services.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

_Neonatal (birth-1 mo) _X Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

_Infant (1 mo-1 yr) _X Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

_ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) _X Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

_Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) _X Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

X Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) __All ages (birth & above)

_ No direct clinical contact with patients

CUSTOMER SERVICE RESPONSIBILITIES

Demonstrates excellent customer service behaviors consistent with organizational and departmental standards. Consistently promotes teamwork and direct communication with co-workers. Deals discreetly and sensitively with confidential information.

QUALITY IMPROVEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES

Contributes by identifying problems and seeking solutions. Promotes patient/family satisfaction where possible and participates in departmental efforts to monitor and report customer service.

AGE SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

Must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patients served. Must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patientâs status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patientâs requirements relative to his or her age-specific needs, and to provide the care needed as described in the departmentâs policies and procedures.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare while utilizing the True North compass to guide professional and clinical decision-making. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety by knowing the physical requirements of the job and performing job duties safely at all times. Reports any unsafe situation/equipment according to hospital procedure. Follows all hospital policy and procedures including but not limited to patient confidentiality and infection control. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Fosters positive internal and external customer relations.

Fosters effective work relationships through conflict resolution, constructive feedback skills and problem solving abilities.

Staff will provide patient care, treatment, and services within the scope of their license, certification or registration and as required by law and regulation. Provides patient care.

Evaluates patient condition.

Establishes treatment goals in collaboration with patient and family as appropriate, and in collaboration with the treatment team. Treatment goals should be interdisciplinary and patient-centered whenever possible. Establishes written treatment plan, and administers treatment for each patient according to the stated goals.

Re-evaluates patient’s status and effects of treatment. Revises treatment plan as necessary. Reviews revised goals with patient and family as appropriate.

Evaluates patient’s need for additional hospital or community based resources and coordinates referrals as appropriate to promote a comprehensive continuum of care.

Participates in planning for patient discharge by considering and communicating with patient, family, community support/services.