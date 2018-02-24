Social Worker-OP Rehab BICR Program

Assumes full responsibility for assists patients and families in restoring social, emotional, and financial functions related to illness and disability using a wide variety of techniques and resources. Plans and executes individual treatment plans in accordance with the State of Michigan licensure and social work scope of practice, focusing primarily on adjustment and coping and facilitation of engagement with community resources necessary. Keeps treatment skills upgraded through continuing education, evidence based research, and program development. Maintains effective and harmonious collaboration with inter-disciplinary team through clear communication and innovative contributions.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS Holds MSW degree from a program accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) Social Work licensure with the State of Michigan Clinical experience with the neurologic population preferred Demonstrates excellence in communication skills including patience and tact in conflict resolution, constructive feedback and problem solving abilities when working with patients, families and members of the healthcare team. Ability to work independently as well as to develop collaborative relationships with patients, families, physicians, interdisciplinary team and community agencies, with demonstration of excellence in organizational and self-motivation skills. Demonstrates knowledge of and ability to connect patients and families with resources, services and agencies within the Munson system as well as in the community/region to achieve desired patient outcomes.

ORGANIZATION Directly reports the Senior Specialist for the Brain Injury & Cognitive Rehab program, indirect reporting to the Director of Outpatient Rehabilitation and Director of Outpatient Services.

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

_Neonatal (birth-1 mo) _X Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

_Infant (1 mo-1 yr) _X Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

_ Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) _X Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

_Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) _X Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

X Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) __All ages (birth & above)

_ No direct clinical contact with patients

CUSTOMER SERVICE RESPONSIBILITIES Demonstrates excellent customer service behaviors consistent with organizational and departmental standards. Consistently promotes teamwork and direct communication with co-workers. Deals discreetly and sensitively with confidential information.

QUALITY IMPROVEMENT RESPONSIBILITIES Contributes by identifying problems and seeking solutions. Promotes patient/family satisfaction where possible and participates in departmental efforts to monitor and report customer service.

AGE SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES Must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patients served. Must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patientâs status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patientâs requirements relative to his or her age-specific needs, and to provide the care needed as described in the departmentâs policies and procedures.

SPECIFIC DUTIES