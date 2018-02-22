Skilled Concrete Worker
Traverse City, MI
February 22, 2018
About Skilled Concrete Worker
More than one year of concrete wall and floor construction experience and a desire to work in a professional commercial construction company with staff that cares about your safety and career development are required. This job is not for everyone. You will be challenged, encouraged to gain skills and participate in active safety and quality work practices.
