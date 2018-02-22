MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Skilled Carpentry Worker

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.grandtraverseconstruction.com

Posted on February 22, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/351666

Apply Now

About Skilled Carpentry Worker

More than one year of carpentry experience and a desire to work in a professional commercial construction company with staff that cares about your safety and career development are required. This job is not for everyone. You will be challenged, encouraged to gain skills and participate in active safety and quality work practices.

Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Grand Traverse Construction

More jobs at Grand Traverse Construction

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8330720

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing