SHORELINE FRUIT- Packer/Sorter
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 14, 2018
WORK 15 DAYS A MONTH
All positions are year around.. There are a variety of departments and shift times.
(4 day or night) 12 hour shifts. 7AM-7PM or 7PM-7AM. Working 4 on and having 4 off.
$10.75 day shift
$11.25 night shift
No experience necessary, will train.
Steel toe boots or shoes are required
