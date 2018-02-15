SHORELINE FRUIT- Packer/Sorter

WORK 15 DAYS A MONTH

All positions are year around.. There are a variety of departments and shift times.

(4 day or night) 12 hour shifts. 7AM-7PM or 7PM-7AM. Working 4 on and having 4 off.

$10.75 day shift

$11.25 night shift

No experience necessary, will train.

Steel toe boots or shoes are required