Shoe Sales Associate – Base+ Commission

Job Description

Do you have a passion for shoes and personalized service? Join our Shoe Sales Team and help achieve the goal to find the perfect shoes for every customer!

OurShoe Sales Associateshelp our customers determine type and quality of merchandise, make suggestions and maintain the shoe departmentâs visual presentations.

Weâll value your:

Passion for shoes

Ability to make a great, positive, long lasting first impression

Excellent interpersonal skills

Strong customer service and selling techniques

Previous shoe and/or commissioned sales experience preferred

Prior experience with Point of Sales (POS) preferred

Compensation for this position is a base plus commission structure.

Schedules include a variety of day, evening and weekend hours.

At Bon-Ton, we want to give back to our associates. We offer competitive pay, great associate discount, 401k plan (once eligible) â including potential company match and great volunteer opportunities.

Refer this job to a friend

Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.

Need help finding the right job?

We can recommend jobs specifically for you!

CategoryShoe Sales

CityTRAVERSE CITY

StateMichigan

Employment StatusShort Hour – Less than 20hrs/week

Requisition Number2017-38887

NamePlateYounkers

Mall NameCherryland Center