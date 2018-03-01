Shoe Sales Associate – Base+ Commission
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Shoe Sales Associate – Base+ Commission
Job Description
Do you have a passion for shoes and personalized service? Join our Shoe Sales Team and help achieve the goal to find the perfect shoes for every customer!
OurShoe Sales Associateshelp our customers determine type and quality of merchandise, make suggestions and maintain the shoe departmentâs visual presentations.
Weâll value your:
-
Passion for shoes
-
Ability to make a great, positive, long lasting first impression
-
Excellent interpersonal skills
-
Strong customer service and selling techniques
-
Previous shoe and/or commissioned sales experience preferred
-
Prior experience with Point of Sales (POS) preferred
Compensation for this position is a base plus commission structure.
Schedules include a variety of day, evening and weekend hours.
At Bon-Ton, we want to give back to our associates. We offer competitive pay, great associate discount, 401k plan (once eligible) â including potential company match and great volunteer opportunities.
