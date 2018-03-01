Shipping and Receiving
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
About Shipping and Receiving
Growing company withÂ 50 plus years in manufacturing and 3rd generation ownership with a facility near Traverse City is seeking aÂ Shipping and ReceivingÂ Associate to pull orders, unload/load trucks, drive a hi/lo and perform inventory. 1st shift available and pay starts @ $11.00/hr.
Responsibilities:
- Pull orders and place in proper locations
- Unload and load trucks
- Conduct inventory audits
- Maintain a clean warehouse
