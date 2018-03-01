MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Shipping and Receiving

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 1, 2018

Growing company withÂ 50 plus years in manufacturing and 3rd generation ownership with a facility near Traverse City is seeking aÂ Shipping and ReceivingÂ Associate to pull orders, unload/load trucks, drive a hi/lo and perform inventory. 1st shift available and pay starts @ $11.00/hr.

Responsibilities:

  • Pull orders and place in proper locations
  • Unload and load trucks
  • Conduct inventory audits
  • Maintain a clean warehouse

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8545173

