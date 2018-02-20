Job Summary:Â Shipping and Receiving Clerk, under the direction of the Shipping and Receiving Supervisor, shall regularly monitor and report inventory levels and availability, deliver requested items per department requested orders and/or inventory requests, inspect and control receiving orders per packing list, prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution, prepare the receiving, storing, shipping, distributing, and issuing supplies, equipment, and merchandise within the shipping and receiving room and/or warehouse environment, check incoming and/or outgoing packages by such methods as counting, measuring, and weighing, maintain related clerical records, gather, sort, pack items for shipment, and assist in managing the LTBB mandated recycle program for the enterprise.