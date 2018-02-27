Shift Supervisor Management Trainee

Job Description

The Shift Supervisor Trainee role is an entry-level, short-term role that prepares an employee to perform a higher-level supervisory role, such as Operations Supervisor or Shift Supervisor. The Shift Supervisor Trainee performs work as directed in order to prepare for future supervisory responsibilities, completes basic operations and management skills training, and also learns about key aspects of the business (e.g., building customer loyalty through exceptional service) and CVS/pharmacy culture.

Upon successful completion of the training program, Shift Supervisor Trainees are eligible to be considered for promotion to open Operations Supervisor or Shift Supervisor positions. These key leadership roles support the CVS Store Management team in driving store execution and performance while building consumer loyalty to CVS/pharmacy through a focus on excellent customer service. When there is no manager onsite, the Operations Supervisor or Shift Supervisor leads the store staff, ensures that store operations run smoothly, and is responsible for ensuring the completion of all opening and closing procedures.

Essential Function:

Management

â¢ Work effectively with store management and store crews

â¢ Supervise the store’s crew through assigning, directing and following up of all activities

â¢ Effectively communicate information both to and from store management and crews

Customer Service

â¢ Assist customers with their questions, problems and complaints

â¢ Promote CVS customer service culture. (Greet, offer help, and thank)

â¢ Handle all customer relations issues in accordance with company policy and promote a positive shopping experience for all CVS customers

â¢ Maintain customer/patient confidentiality

Required Qualifications

â¢ Deductive reasoning ability, analytical skills and computer skills.

â¢ Advanced communication skills

â¢ Ability to work a flexible schedule, including some early morning, overnight and weekend shifts, to work overtime as needed

Preferred Qualifications

Experience in retail

Education

High school diploma or equivalent required

Business Overview

CVS Health, through our unmatched breadth of service offerings, is transforming the delivery of health care services in the U.S. We are an innovative, fast-growing company guided by values that focus on teamwork, integrity and respect for our colleagues and customers. What are we looking for in our colleagues? We seek fresh ideas, new perspectives, a diversity of experiences, and a dedication to service that will help us better meet the needs of the many people and businesses that rely on us each day. As the nation’s largest pharmacy health care provider, we offer a wide range of exciting and fulfilling career opportunities across our three business units – MinuteClinic, pharmacy benefit management (PBM) and retail pharmacy. Our energetic and service-oriented colleagues work hard every day to make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.

CVS Health is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate in hiring or employment against any individual on the basis of race, ethnicity, ancestry, color, religion, sex/gender (including pregnancy), national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability, medical condition, age, veteran status, military status, marital status, genetic information, citizenship status, unemployment status, political affiliation, or on any other basis or characteristic prohibited by applicable federal, state or local law. CVS Health will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against any Colleague or applicant for employment because such Colleague or applicant has inquired about, discussed, or disclosed the compensation of the Colleague or applicant or another Colleague or applicant. Furthermore, we comply with the laws and regulations set forth in the following EEO is the Law Poster: EEO IS THE LAW

Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. If you require assistance to apply for this job, please contact us by clicking AA EEO CVS Health

For inquiries related to the application process or technical issues please contact the Kenexa Helpdesk at 1-855-338-5609. For technical issues with the Virtual Job Tryout assessment, contact the Shaker Help Desk at 1-877-987-5352. Please note that we only accept resumes via our corporate website: https://jobs.cvshealth.com/