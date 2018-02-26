Rite Aid of Traverse City is seeking a Shift Supervisor for the Chums Corner location.

The primary purpose of this position is to provide direction and assistance in the completion of daily merchandising and operating tasks as assigned by the Store Manager.

Duties include:

Cashiering

Stocking

Customer service

Inventory control

Safeguarding company assets

General store maintenance and supervising other store associates.

The store is open Sunday-Saturday 8am-10pm and hours will include all shifts, alternating weekends and holidays

Starting wage is $10.25 per hour

Associate Discounts