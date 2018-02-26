Shift Supervisor
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370303
About Shift Supervisor
Rite Aid of Traverse City is seeking a Shift Supervisor for the Chums Corner location.
The primary purpose of this position is to provide direction and assistance in the completion of daily merchandising and operating tasks as assigned by the Store Manager.
Duties include:
- Cashiering
- Stocking
- Customer service
- Inventory control
- Safeguarding company assets
- General store maintenance and supervising other store associates.
The store is open Sunday-Saturday 8am-10pm and hours will include all shifts, alternating weekends and holidays
Starting wage is $10.25 per hour
Associate Discounts
Job at a Glance
About Rite Aid Pharmacy
More jobs at Rite Aid Pharmacy