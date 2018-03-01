Shift Manager
BOYNE CITY, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Shift Manager – McDonaldâsÂ® company-owned and independent Owner-Operator restaurants are staffed by great people, and right now weâre looking for more of them. People interested in satisfying careers with competitive benefits. People interested in growing and advancing. People with lots to offer. People like you. If youâre interested (and we sure hope you are), letâs get together.
Requirements:
Managers lead shifts every week, making sure customers get a fast, accurate, friendly experience every visit. A Shift Manager provides leadership to crew and other managers during a shift to ensure great Quality, Service and Cleanliness to customers.
Shift Managers perform a variety of tasks, which may include planning for each shift, monitoring performance during the shift, taking action to ensure the team is meeting McDonaldâs standards, monitoring safety, security, and profitability, and communicating with the next Shift Manager to help prepare him/her to run a great shift, too. Shift Managers may also be responsible for meeting targets during their shifts and for helping their assigned Departments meet their goals.
As a Shift Manager, you may be responsible for: â¢ Food Safety â¢ Internal Communication â¢ Inventory Management â¢ Daily Maintenance and Cleanliness â¢ Managing Crew â¢ Quality Food Production â¢ Exceptional Customer Service â¢ Safety and Security â¢ Scheduling â¢ Training
Additional Info:
This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee, not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC. This means the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, is alone responsible for all employment related matters in the restaurant including, among other things, setting any requirements for this job and all decisions concerning hiring, firing, discipline, supervisions, staffing and scheduling. McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC will not receive a copy of any application you submit for this job posting and will have no control over whether you receive an interview and/or are ultimately hired, does not control and is not responsible for the employment policies and practices of independent franchisees, and does not employ independent franchiseesâ employees. If you are hired for this job posting, the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, will be your employer.
This job posting contains some general information about what it is like to work in a McDonaldâs restaurant, but is not a complete job description. People who work in a McDonaldâs restaurant perform a number of different tasks every day, and this posting does not list all of the essential functions of the job.
McDonaldâs Corporation is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.
