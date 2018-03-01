Shift Manager

LAKE CITY (23668) – LAKE CITY, MI

Shift Manager – McDonaldâsÂ® company-owned and independent Owner-Operator restaurants are staffed by great people, and right now weâre looking for more of them. People interested in satisfying careers with competitive benefits. People interested in growing and advancing. People with lots to offer. People like you. If youâre interested (and we sure hope you are), letâs get together.

Managers lead shifts every week, making sure customers get a fast, accurate, friendly experience every visit. A Shift Manager provides leadership to crew and other managers during a shift to ensure great Quality, Service and Cleanliness to customers.

Shift Managers perform a variety of tasks, which may include planning for each shift, monitoring performance during the shift, taking action to ensure the team is meeting McDonaldâs standards, monitoring safety, security, and profitability, and communicating with the next Shift Manager to help prepare him/her to run a great shift, too. Shift Managers may also be responsible for meeting targets during their shifts and for helping their assigned Departments meet their goals.

As a Shift Manager, you may be responsible for: â¢ Food Safety â¢ Internal Communication â¢ Inventory Management â¢ Daily Maintenance and Cleanliness â¢ Managing Crew â¢ Quality Food Production â¢ Exceptional Customer Service â¢ Safety and Security â¢ Scheduling â¢ Training

