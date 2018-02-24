Shift Manager- Grand Traverse Mall – Traverse City, MI Auntie Anne’s Pretzels is searching for Shift Managers in the Traverse City, MI area. The Shift Manager position provides an excellent training background for those aspiring to become successful Store Managers. The Shift Manager is responsible for all operations of the store in absence of the Store Manager or Assistant Manager. These tasks include performing all essential duties of pretzel making, training of new hires, opening and closing the store, effectively communicating with team members, coordinating and leading activities of the staff, ensuring customer satisfaction and product quality, and maintaining safety and security at all times.

Chestnut Land Company is the largest and fastest growing domestic franchise partner of Auntie Anneâs Pretzels with over 90 locations in 16 states. We offer an exciting work environment where you are valued as part of our team. If you are a motivated, energetic, results-oriented individual apply now!

Benefits

â¢ GREAT WAGES!! â¢ 401k and paid vacation after 1 year â¢ Promotion from within â¢ Advancement opportunities â¢ Leadership role

Requirements

â¢ Team leader who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment â¢ Excellent customer service skills, communication skills, and a positive attitude are essential â¢ Experience in a retail, restaurant, or other fast-paced environment is helpful â¢ Successful candidates should have a valid driverâs license and reliable transportation â¢ Must be able to occasionally lift 50 lbs.