Shift Manager – PETOSKEY & BOYNE CITY, MI

Little Caesars Pizza is one of the top pizza chains in the world. As an independent franchisee of Little Caesars, we are proud to be part of an international chain that has been around for over 50 years.

We are a competitive, multi-store franchise, in northern Michigan seeking Shift Managers for Little Caesars Pizza of Petoskey and Boyne City, MI. Individuals will be responsible for quality control, customer service, and overall store operations in the absence of the Store Manager. Must help train, motivate, manage, and LEAD others while maintaining a positive TEAM environment.

Previous management experience is required to be considered for this position.

Potential candidates must have a high school degree, intermediate math skills, and excellent verbal skills. The candidate should be dependable, hard working, and have the ability to work under pressure. Candidates must possess a valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle and have a working phone. Prior food service EXTREMELY helpful. Working shifts are varied, and nights and week-ends are standard with this position averaging 32-38 hours per week.