Shelf Integrity Lead Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the 8th Street Traverse City Family Fare store.

Welcome to SpartanNash! We are excited that you have chosen to apply with us today.

Please take a moment to review this position and then read the application overview and instructions below. Depending on the position you are applying for, the application process will take between 10 and 40 minutes.

SpartanNash is an equal opportunity employer (minorities/women/disabled/veterans)

VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Position Summary

Responsible for data entry, process, retrieval and filing of any reports or store/company procedures and maintaining scanning information at store level; reviewing/executing proper host batch maintenance as scheduled; ensuring all sale items are entered into computer and taken off at end of sale, ensuring all shelf tags are accurate and maintained; price checks completed and prices marked in the store are accurate to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute to the financial best interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner

Minimum Requirements

School Education

HS Graduate or Equivalent(GED)

Job Experience

Supervisory Experience

0 TO 2 YEARS

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Execute changes for all prices marked in the store in strict accordance with specified procedures; Regularly shelf checks the entire store

Order shelf tags for missing and/or new items on a regular basis; put tags up as soon as received on store level, and then verify system

Verify for accuracy each UPC marked item in the store as compared to the file

Notify Store Management if products/supplies need to be ordered

Train others to perform all department activities and functions

Handle spoiled/damaged products per established guidelines

Have familiarity with all products carried in each department

Maintain records on price verification for internal audits

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Proficient Computer (email, spreadsheets, etc)

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and intrepret documents

Accounting/Bookkeeping skills

Interpret/Analyze Financials

Develop/ Manage Budgets

Delegate/Direct/Implement

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented