Sewing Specialist (1st and 2nd Shift)

Who are we?

TentCraft is a world-class manufacturer located in beautiful Traverse City, MI. Basically, weâre a juggernaut of quality, and have been since 2005. We produce professional marketing tents, flags and other printed experiential marketing elements for the most discerning brands and agencies across North America. The TentCraft team currently consists of over 70 stellar people and weâre currently looking to add a few new wolves to our TentCraft pack. You could be one of those wolves.

What are we looking for:

Talented, creative, enthusiastic and motivated people who genuinely care about what they do. The Sewing Specialist position will be full time, Monday â Friday, 1st shift is 7:30 AM- 4:00 PM and 2nd shift is 3:30 PM to Midnight with additional hours and/or weekends as needed. This position will work with the TentCraft Sewing Fabrication department, as well as cross training in other areas. The Sewing Fabrication team has a fun, confident and positive attitude. A good sense of humor, incredible work ethic and motivation to go above and beyond are essential. If you have any other skills, passions or abilities they will absolutely be utilized and we encourage you to share them with us.

â¢ This person will be responsible for assisting in the efficient sewing and finishing of a variety of products. â¢ Safely operate an industrial sewing machine. â¢ Always paying attention to detail and checking work before handing it off to next operation. â¢ Ability to keep on-pace with other team members. â¢ Accurately measure and sew products of varying sizes to customer specifications. â¢ Troubleshoot product issues with other members in the department. â¢ Follow standard work. â¢ Flexibility when it comes to cross training for other job functions. â¢ Working with and in other departments when necessary. â¢ Speaking up and engaging in continuous improvement. â¢ Additional duties as assigned.

What you need:

â¢ Commitment to excellence when it comes to quality and detailed job specifications. â¢ High school diploma. â¢ Have a mindset to Continuously Improve processes as well as themselves. â¢ Willingness to learn, take direction and respect others. â¢ Ability to keep up in a fast-paced team environment, have the ability to multi-task and reflect a positive attitude towards challenging job requirements. â¢ Possess strong communications skills (Donât take this as fluffâ¦we are serious. Communication is a big deal here). â¢ Enthusiasm and ideas are a must! â¢ Punctual, dependable and trustworthy.

What weâll give you:

â¢ A work environment that will make your family proud and your friends jealous â¢ A fun group of coworkers who want nothing more than to see you succeed and will stop at nothing to ensure you do â¢ Excellent benefits package including medical, dental, vision, and 401k. â¢ A NERF Gunâ¦

Bottom line:

We began as a start-up company within a large organization and have experienced rapid and sustainable growth by hiring A+ people who are committed to the continued growth and success of this company. We offer a tremendous work environment, great leadership and all the help you could ever ask for. We arenât interested in job-hoppers or anybody looking to dip their toes in the water. We want people ready to jump in the deep end and help us continue to gain market share from our competitors, introduce new products and become an even better turn-key vendor for our clients than we currently are. Our goal is for this to be the best job youâve ever had.