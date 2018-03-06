Services Specialist 9/10/P11 Wexford/Missaukee County (Case Manager/ Investigator)

Job Description

This is an immediate vacancy and all qualified Applicants are encouraged to apply

Michigan Families need your help*……*

JOB SUMMARY: The Services Specialist will utilize child welfare practice skills to ensure children are protected from abuse and neglect. When child abuse or neglect is indicated, specialists work closely with families and the legal system toward a goal of reunification, independent living, or other permanent living situation.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES MAY INCLUDE:

Assessing allegations of child abuse or neglect and taking necessary steps to protect children. This could mean removing a child from a family.

Developing working relationships with people who strongly dislike DHHS because of their personal history or the reputation of child protective agencies in general.

Learning about cultures, traditions, and lifestyles different from your own and developing cultural competencies to understand how to determine child safety and well-being within that context. Comprehending the impact of historical trauma, and observing protocols of differing cultures.

Maintaining objectivity and empathy for families living in stressful situations.

Preparing comprehensive and accurate court documents. Testifying in court, including defending your actions which will be questioned by defense attorneys and other parties to the case.

Working under deadlines that require prioritizing efforts with constant pressure created by the nature and volume of the cases, documentation and working flexible hours.

This position may be required to work evenings, weekends, and other non-standard work hours as needed and could be placed on a rotating on-call roster.

Education Possession of a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a major in one of the following human services areas: social work, sociology, psychology, family ecology, community services, family studies, family and/or child development, guidance/school counseling, counseling psychology, criminal justice or human services.

Experience

Services Specialist 9

No specific type or amount is required.

Services Specialist 10

One year of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist 9.

Services Specialist P11

Two years of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist, including one year equivalent to a Services Specialist 10.

Additional Requirements and Information

This position is located in Cadiallac, MI at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 10641 West Watergate Road, Cadillac, MI 49601.

