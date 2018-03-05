Services Specialist 9/10/P11 Manistee (Case Manager/ Investigator)
Manistee, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
About Services Specialist 9/10/P11 Manistee (Case Manager/ Investigator)
Job Description
This is an immediate vacancy and all qualified Applicants are encouraged to apply
Michigan Families need your help*……*
JOB SUMMARY: The Services Specialist will utilize child welfare practice skills to ensure children are protected from abuse and neglect. When child abuse or neglect is indicated, specialists work closely with families and the legal system toward a goal of reunification, independent living, or other permanent living situation.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES MAY INCLUDE:
- Assessing allegations of child abuse or neglect and taking necessary steps to protect children. This could mean removing a child from a family.
- Developing working relationships with people who strongly dislike DHHS because of their personal history or the reputation of child protective agencies in general.
- Learning about cultures, traditions, and lifestyles different from your own and developing cultural competencies to understand how to determine child safety and well-being within that context. Comprehending the impact of historical trauma, and observing protocols of differing cultures.
- Maintaining objectivity and empathy for families living in stressful situations.
- Preparing comprehensive and accurate court documents. Testifying in court, including defending your actions which will be questioned by defense attorneys and other parties to the case.
- Working under deadlines that require prioritizing efforts with constant pressure created by the nature and volume of the cases, documentation and working flexible hours.
- This position may be required to work evenings, weekends, and other non-standard work hours as needed and could be placed on a rotating on-call roster. See complete position description here: Position Description
View the Job Specification
View the 13 minute video “Is This Job For Me?” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gtBuckURPk&feature;=youtu.be prior to applying for this position. Required Education and Experience
Education Possession of a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a major in one of the following human services areas: social work, sociology, psychology, family ecology, community services, family studies, family and/or child development, guidance/school counseling, counseling psychology, criminal justice or human services.
Experience
Services Specialist 9
No specific type or amount is required.
Services Specialist 10
One year of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist 9.
Services Specialist P11
Two years of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist, including one year equivalent to a Services Specialist 10.
Additional Requirements and Information
When you apply, your application is valid for 6 months. After 6 months, you M*UST reapply for continued consideration.*
This position is located in Manistee, MI at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 1672 US 31 South, Manistee, MI 49660.
Why Manistee County?
- Manistee County is located in northwest region of Michigan’s lower peninsula, along Lake Michigan’s eastern shore.
- The county’s population was estimated at 24,461 (2015) and a median income of $40,408 by the US Census Bureau.
- Year round, local events include Hops and Props, Frostbite Saturday & Chili Crawl, Onekama Days, Manistee’s Spring & All Music Festival, Manistee National Forest Festival, Bear Lake Days, Kaleva Days, Manistee County Fair, Arcadia Daze, and Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend.
- Local agricultural products are available from Douglas Valley Winery, Northern Nat’l Cider & Winery, Urka Farms, Wee Bee Jammin’, Calvin Lutz Farms, Manistee Downtown Market, Grossnickle Farms, Howe’s Farm, Onekama’s Market, and Wave’s Farm.
- Explore 147 miles of snowmobile trails and nearly 100 miles of groomed snowshoe and cross country ski trails.
- Local visual and perfomance arts venues/organizations include Arts & Culture Alliance, Daybreak Gallery & Studio, Ramsdell Theatre, Manistee Civic Players, The Music Vault: A Listening Room, Kaleva Arts & History Experience and The Art Deck.
- Towns throughout the county host summer concert series such as Roots on the River, Shoreline Showcase, Log Cabin Concert Series, Homegrown Saturdays, Music on the Porch at Douglas Valley Winery and Onekama Concerts.
- Manistee County has a high concentration of historic buildings, many dating back from the lumber boom of the 1870’s. Manistee is known for its historic downtown, elegant 19th century homes, and beautiful turn of the century churches.
- Some of the counties well known attractions include Mortimer Cooley Bridge, Little River Casino Resort, Manistee North Pierhead Lighthouse, Kaleva Bottle House, Marilla Museum and Pioneer Place, Arcadia Marsh, and Lake Bluff Bird Sanctuary.
- The county’s Lake Michigan shoreline provide many opportunities for water sports and spending time on beach. Local beaches include Arcadia Public Beach, Bar Lake Access, Fifth Avenue Beach & Lighthouse, First Street Beach/Douglas Park, Magoon Creek & Sundling Park, Pierpont Beach, and Portage North Beach.
- Manistee counties three largest rivers, Little Manistee River, Big Manistee River and Pine River are good for fishing, canoeing and kayaking.
- For more information please visit http://www.visitmanisteecounty.com/ or http://manisteecountymi.gov/
PLEASE READ THROUGH THIS CAREFULLY, T*o be considered for this position you must:*
- Apply for this position online via NEOGOV; click on “Apply” in the job posting for instructions on submitting your electronic application. Hard copy applications are not accepted.
- Attach no more than a 1 page written response to the following questions after viewing the video “Is this job for me?”:
- *If selected for this position what do you believe your biggest challenge will be? *
- *How do you see yourself overcoming this challenge? *
- Attach a resume identifying specific experience and dates of employment. Dates of employment should include month and year and hours per week.
- Attach a cover letter.
- Attach a copy of an official transcript(s).* We accept scanned copies of official* transcripts.Please see the example below. We do not accept copies of unofficial transcripts. Official transcripts provide the name of the institution, confirmation that a degree was awarded and on what date, and the registrar’s signature. Select this link to see an example of an official transcript.
- As a Condition of Employment âthis position requires a valid driver’s license and successful completion of a background investigation including fingerprinting and a criminal records check.
- Applications will be screened on information provided on the application itself. Please include your resume and cover letter for additional consideration, but it will not be accepted as a substitution for a completed application.
- During the online application process any additional documentation that is required must be attached from your master profile to the individual application.
- Upon hire, the successful candidate will be required to complete a nine
