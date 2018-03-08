Services Specialist 9/10/P11 Kalkaska County (Case Manager/ Investigator)

Job Description

This is an immediate vacancy and all qualified Applicants are encouraged to apply

Michigan Families need your help*……*

JOB SUMMARY: The Services Specialist will utilize child welfare practice skills to ensure children are protected from abuse and neglect. When child abuse or neglect is indicated, specialists work closely with families and the legal system toward a goal of reunification, independent living, or other permanent living situation.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES MAY INCLUDE:

Assessing allegations of child abuse or neglect and taking necessary steps to protect children. This could mean removing a child from a family.

Developing working relationships with people who strongly dislike DHHS because of their personal history or the reputation of child protective agencies in general.

Learning about cultures, traditions, and lifestyles different from your own and developing cultural competencies to understand how to determine child safety and well-being within that context. Comprehending the impact of historical trauma, and observing protocols of differing cultures.

Maintaining objectivity and empathy for families living in stressful situations.

Preparing comprehensive and accurate court documents. Testifying in court, including defending your actions which will be questioned by defense attorneys and other parties to the case.

Working under deadlines that require prioritizing efforts with constant pressure created by the nature and volume of the cases, documentation and working flexible hours.

This position may be required to work evenings, weekends, and other non-standard work hours as needed and could be placed on a rotating on-call roster.

See complete position description here: Position Description

View the Job Specification

View the 13 minute video “Is This Job For Me?” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gtBuckURPk&feature;=youtu.be prior to applying for this position. Required Education and Experience

Education Possession of a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a major in one of the following human services areas: social work, sociology, psychology, family ecology, community services, family studies, family and/or child development, guidance/school counseling, counseling psychology, criminal justice or human services.

Experience

Services Specialist 9

No specific type or amount is required.

Services Specialist 10

One year of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist 9.

Services Specialist P11

Two years of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist, including one year equivalent to a Services Specialist 10.

Additional Requirements and Information

This position is located in Kalkaska, MI at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 503 North Birch Street, Kalkaska, MI 49646.

Why Kalkaska County?

Kalkaska County is located in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula and is nearly 50 percent state and federal lands.

There are over 80 inland lakes and 275 miles of streams and rivers.

Inland lakes include Lake Skegemog, Lake Manistee, Bear Lake, and Crawford Lake.

Population 17,260 (2015 est.) and a median income of $39,986 (2010-2015.)

Events include the National Trout Festival, Winter-Fest, Country Fair, Blue Grass Festival, Strawberry Social, and Christmas in Kalkaska.

The town of Kalkaska’s, Kaliseum Indoor Recreational Complex which has an ice rink, indoor pools and gym.

There are two school districts in Kalkaska County, Kalkaska Public Schools and the Forest Area School District and is part of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.

Has several miles of snowmobile trails on the east and west sides of the county.

Motorcycle and/or Off Road Vehicle Trails include the Frederic Trail, Kalkaska Route, Kalkaska Trail, and a Michigan Cross Country Cycle Trail.

State Wildlife/Game Areas for hunting can be found in the following Wildlife Management Areas, Addis Creek, Grass Lake Marsh, Goose Creek, and Skegemog Lake Wildlife Unit

Local farms/food producers include Southwell Sugar Shack, Wee Bee Jamin, Shetler Family Dairy and Brokedown Palace Farms.

Kalkaska is the starting point for the annual Iceman Cometh Challenge, a 30 miles mountain bike race to Traverse City, Michigan in November. The race attracts thousands of participants and spectators.

More information at http://www.kalkaskacounty.net/

PLEASE READ THROUGH THIS CAREFUL*LY, *To be considered for this position you must:

Apply for this position online via NEOGOV; click on “Apply” in the job posting for instructions on submitting your electronic application. Hard copy applications are not accepted.

_Attach no more than a 1 page written response to the following questions after viewing the video “Is this job for me?”:_

_If selected for this position what do you believe your biggest challenge will be? _

_How do you see yourself overcoming this challenge? _

Attach a resume identifying specific experience and dates of employment. Dates of employment should include month and year and hours per week.

Attach a cover letter.

Attach a copy of an official transcript(s).* We accept scanned copies of official * transcripts.Please see the example below. We do not accept copies of unofficial transcripts. Official transcripts provide the name of the institution, confirmation that a degree was awarded and on what date, and the registrar’s signature . Select this link to see an example of an official transcript.

* transcripts.Please see the example below. We do not accept copies of unofficial transcripts. Official transcripts provide the name of the institution, confirmation that a degree was awarded and on what date, and the registrar’s signature As a Condition of Employment â this position requires a valid driver’s license and successful completion of a background investigation including fingerprinting and a criminal records check.

this position requires a valid driver’s license and successful completion of a background investigation including fingerprinting and a criminal records check. Applications will be screened on information provided on the application itself. Please include your resume and cover letter for additional consideration, but it will not be accepted as a substitution for a completed application.

During the online application process any additional documentation that is required must be attached from your master profile to the individual application.

Upon hire, the successful candidate will be required to complete a nine week pre-service training program that includes a total of 270 hours of competency-based classroom and field training. Additionally, the employee must successfully complete a minimum number of hours of in-service training on an annual basis. YOUR APPLICATION FOR ANY POSITION DOES NOT GUARANTEE YOU WILL BE CONTACTED BY THE DEPARTMENT/AGENCY FOR FURTHER CONSIDERATION. ONLY THOSE APPLICANTS INTERVIEWED WILL BE NOTIFIED OF THE RESULTS. Failure to complete any of the above items may result in your application being screened out. DUE TO THE VOLUME OF APPLICATIONS RECEIVED BY THE DEPARTMENT, WE ARE UNABLE TO PROVIDE INFORMATION REGARDING THE STATUS OF YOUR APPLICATION OVER THE PHONE.

