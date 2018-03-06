Services Specialist 9/10/P11 Grand Traverse/Leelanau County (Case Manager/ Investigator)

Job Description

JOB SUMMARY: The Services Specialist will utilize child welfare practice skills to ensure children are protected from abuse and neglect. When child abuse or neglect is indicated, specialists work closely with families and the legal system toward a goal of reunification, independent living, or other permanent living situation.

Assessing allegations of child abuse or neglect and taking necessary steps to protect children. This could mean removing a child from a family.

Developing working relationships with people who strongly dislike DHHS because of their personal history or the reputation of child protective agencies in general.

Learning about cultures, traditions, and lifestyles different from your own and developing cultural competencies to understand how to determine child safety and well-being within that context. Comprehending the impact of historical trauma, and observing protocols of differing cultures.

Maintaining objectivity and empathy for families living in stressful situations.

Preparing comprehensive and accurate court documents. Testifying in court, including defending your actions which will be questioned by defense attorneys and other parties to the case.

Working under deadlines that require prioritizing efforts with constant pressure created by the nature and volume of the cases, documentation and working flexible hours.

This position may be required to work evenings, weekends, and other non-standard work hours as needed and could be placed on a rotating on-call roster.

See complete position description here: Position Description

View the Job Specification

View the 13 minute video “Is This Job For Me?” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gtBuckURPk&feature;=youtu.be prior to applying for this position. Required Education and Experience

Education Possession of a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a major in one of the following human services areas: social work, sociology, psychology, family ecology, community services, family studies, family and/or child development, guidance/school counseling, counseling psychology, criminal justice or human services.

Services Specialist 9

No specific type or amount is required.

Services Specialist 10

One year of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist 9.

Services Specialist P11

Two years of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist, including one year equivalent to a Services Specialist 10.

This position is located in Traverse City, MI at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 701 South Elmwood, Traverse City, MI 49684.

Why Grand Traverse County?

Grand Traverse County is located in Michigan’s, Northeastern Lower Peninsula bordering Grand Traverse Bay to the north.

The county’s estimate population is 91,636 (2015) and has a median income of $52,487 (2010-2014.) The county experienced a population growth of 5.3 % from 2010-2015.

Local u-pick farms and orchards include Buchan’s Blueberry Hill, Cherry Connection/Edmondson Orchards, Edgecomb’s Farm Market LLC, Gallagher’s Farm Market, Light of Day Organics, Moomers, Warren Orchards: Between the Bays, and Farmer White’s

Traverse City’s restaurant have made it a Foodie destination, many using a “Farm to Fork” approach by utilizing the region’s local agricultural resources.

Local events include the National Cherry Festival, Crooked Tree Outdoor Art Fair, Northwestern Michigan Fair, Traverse City Film Festival, Traverse Colantha Walker Dairy Festival, Traverse City Chocolate Festival, Taste of Traverse City, and Cherryt Ball Drop.

Local Art Galleries include Art & Soul Gallery, Artcenter Traverse City, Artisans Gallery of Traverse City, Bella Galleries, Evergreen Gallery, Traverse City Art and Design Studio and Gallery 50.

Local Museums include the Great Lakes Maritime Academy, Dennos Museum Center, The Music House, and Great Lakes Children’s Museum.

Local performing Arts institutions/venues include the City Opera House, Interlochen Center for the Arts, Williamsburg Showcase Dinner Theater and Conference Center, and Traverse City Symphony Orchestra.

Other local attractions include Great Wolf Lodge, Historic Barn’s Park, Fox Island Lighthouse, Mission Point Lighthouse, Grand Traverse Butterfly House & Bug Zoo, Turtle Creek Casino and the Lucky Jack’s Family Fun Center.

Grand Traverse County’s location on Grand Traverse Bay make an ideal location for boating, fishing and water sports. The county and its surrounding area offer a variety of outdoor recreation throughout the year.

Please visit http://www.co.grand-traverse.mi.us/ and https://www.traversecity.com/

Why Leelanau County?

Leelanau County, Michigan is situated on a peninsula in northwest Michigan between Grand Traverse Bay and Lake Michigan. The county also includes North Manitou Island, South Manitou Island, North Fox Island and South Fox Island.

2015 population estimates put the county’s population at 21, 981 and the median income at $56,521 (2010-2014.) The county’s population has grown an estimated 1.3 % from 2010 to 2015.

Local farms and orchards include Cedar Sol, Idyll Farms, Bakker’s Acres, Bardenhagen Farms, Black Star Farms, Hillside Homestead, and Leelanau Cheese.

Home to a large portion of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park and Leelanau State Park.

Other state and county parks include South Fox Island Wilderness Area, Myles Kimmerly Park, Old Settler’s Park and Veronica Valley Park.

Over 20 Natural Areas and Preserves, most of which are open to the public including Cedar River Preserve, Houdek Dunes Natural Area, Kehls Lake Natural Area, Palmer Woods Forest Reserve and DeYoung Natural Area.

Scenic Highway 22 travels along and near most of the Leelanau county coastline, the highway is known for its scenery, especially during the autumn.

Local events include the Empire Asparagus Festival, Manitou Music Festival, Cedar Polka Fest, Empire Hop Festival, Leland Wine and Food Festival, Summer Solstice Art Walk, Northport Lighthouse & Maritime Festival & Fish Boil and Sleeping Bear Marathon.

Home to at least twenty Art Galleries/Studios with many more in nearby counties.

Visit the following websites for further information: www.leelanau.cc_ and_http://www.leelanauchamber.com/

