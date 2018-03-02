Services Specialist 9/10/P11 Emmet/Charlevoix County (Case Manager/ Investigator)

Job Description

JOB SUMMARY: The Services Specialist will utilize child welfare practice skills to ensure children are protected from abuse and neglect. When child abuse or neglect is indicated, specialists work closely with families and the legal system toward a goal of reunification, independent living, or other permanent living situation.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES MAY INCLUDE:

Assessing allegations of child abuse or neglect and taking necessary steps to protect children. This could mean removing a child from a family.

Developing working relationships with people who strongly dislike DHHS because of their personal history or the reputation of child protective agencies in general.

Learning about cultures, traditions, and lifestyles different from your own and developing cultural competencies to understand how to determine child safety and well-being within that context. Comprehending the impact of historical trauma, and observing protocols of differing cultures.

Maintaining objectivity and empathy for families living in stressful situations.

Preparing comprehensive and accurate court documents. Testifying in court, including defending your actions which will be questioned by defense attorneys and other parties to the case.

Working under deadlines that require prioritizing efforts with constant pressure created by the nature and volume of the cases, documentation and working flexible hours.

This position may be required to work evenings, weekends, and other non-standard work hours as needed and could be placed on a rotating on-call roster.

Education Possession of a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a major in one of the following human services areas: social work, sociology, psychology, family ecology, community services, family studies, family and/or child development, guidance/school counseling, counseling psychology, criminal justice or human services.

Experience

Services Specialist 9

No specific type or amount is required.

Services Specialist 10

One year of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist 9.

Services Specialist P11

Two years of professional experience providing casework services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals equivalent to a Services Specialist, including one year equivalent to a Services Specialist 10.

Additional Requirements and Information

When you apply, your application is valid for 6 months. After 6 months, you MUST reapply for continued consideration.

This position is located in Petoskey, MI at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 2229 Summit Park Drive, Petoskey, MI 49770.

Why Emmet County?

Emmet County is located in the northwest corner of the lower peninsula of Michigan.

Based on the most recent information from the US Census Bureau, the county’s population is 33,161 and median household income is $ 51,113.

Some of the parks and trails in Emmet county include Headlands County Park, Paradise Lake, Petoskey State Park, Middle Village Beach, Sturgeon Bay, The Little Traverse Wheelway and the Inland Waterway.

Historical sites include Mackinac State Historic Park, Andrew Blackbird Museum, Bay View Association, Harbor Springs History Museum, Little Traverse Historical Museum, Inland Water and Route Historical Museum and St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission.

Music and Performing Arts Venues include the Crooked Tree Arts Center, Harbor Springs LyricTheatre, Harbor Springs Performing Arts Center, John M. Hall Auditorium, Red Sky Stage and The Young Americans Dinner Theatre.

Events include the Labor Day Bridge Walk, Taste of Harbor Springs, Blissfull Jam Sessions, Festival on the Bay, Riverfest, Emmet-Charlevoix County Fair andBay View Music Festival.

Petoskey Farmers Market, CTAC Summer Artisans Markets, Harbor Springs Farmers Market, Odaawegamigonhs Farmers Market and Good Hart Market Days.

Home to at least 12 golf course, some of which are ranked among the best in the state.

Downhill skiing can be found at Nub’s Nob and Boyne Highlands and also Boyne Mountain in nearby Charlevoix County

Home to at least 8 wineries and 3 breweries (with a new one opening soon.)

The Odawa Casino is located in Petoskey, Michigan.

The childhood, summer home of the famous author, Ernest Hemingway is on Walloon Lake.

More information can be found at http://www.emmetcounty.org/ and http://www.petoskeyarea.com/

Why Charlevoix County?

Charlevoix County is located on the northwest side of the Michigan Lower Peninsula. Based on the recent US Census estimates, the county’s population is 26,238 and median household income is $ 46,709.

Historical sites and museums include Boyne City Historical Interpretive Center, Raven Hill Discovery Center, and Charlevoix’s unique “mushroom house” designed by architect Earl Young

Events include Boyne City Harvest Festival, Stroll the Streets, Morel Mushroom Festival, East Jordan Freedom Festival, Boyne City Farmers Market, Red Fox Regatta, Beaver Island Music Festival, Charlevoix Venetian Festival, Charlevoix Applefest, Boyne Falls Polish Festival and the Boyne City Triathalon.

Home to at least 6 golf course, some of which are ranked among the best in the state.

Downhill skiing can be found at Boyne Mountain and also Nub’s Nob and Boyne Highlands in nearby Emmet County

Music and Performing Arts venues include a band shell at the Charlevoix Harbor, Aten Place, Boyne City Performing Arts Center, and Freshwater Art Gallery and Concert Venue.

Other attractions include Lavender Hill Farm, Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, Mt. McSauba Recreational Area and Castle Farms.

Lake Charlevoix is one of the largest inland lakes in State of Michigan. Beaver Island, is the largest island in Lake Michigan and the island is accessible by ferry which leaves from Charlevoix. The island is known for its unique history, exceptionally clear star gazing/night sky watching and natural scenery.

County parks include Whiting Park, Thumb Lake Park, Porter Creek Natural Area, Little Traverse Wheelway and the Boyne City to Charlevoix Trail.

Young State Park and Fisherman’s Island State Park offer swimming, hiking, cross country skiing and other outdoor activities.

More information can be found at http://www.charlevoixcounty.org/ and http://www.visitcharlevoix.com/

