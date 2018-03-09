Gillison’s is looking for an experienced Service Technician to work out of our Benzonia facility. Candidate should have a mechanical, hydraulic & electrical background. Need to be ableÂ to troubleshoot, diagnose and repair agricultural equipment in the shop and possibly in the field (during harvest season).Â

This is a full-time position including the following duties (but not limited to):Â

Servicing Massey Ferguson tractors and other agricultural related equipmentÂ

Performing all assigned maintenance on customer and GVF equipment

Maintaining a clean work vehicle and work area

Completing all required documentation after completion of each job

Other duties as assigned.

Other necessary qualifications include: valid driverâs license, good driving record, basic computer skills, own general tools of the trade, experience with electronic controlled engines, transmissions, hydraulics and electrical components. Good written and verbal communication and customer care skills.Â This position requires a self-motivated, ambitious and reliable individual.Â Â

Gillison’s is a family run company and has been in business for over 40 years.Â If you have what it takes to join our team, we would like to hear from you. We offer competitive salary, and a great benefits package.Â Job applications can be found on our website at www.gillisons.com, or stop into one of our three locations (Traverse City, Benzonia, & Hart).