Service Technician, Refrigeration and Appliance Re

Company Job ID-913720BR

As an Appliance Service Technician, you must be highly organized and possess excellent communication skills. We are seeking a dedicated team player who is able to ensure fast, flexible, and expert service to every customer via excellent time management skills.

At Sears, we provide competitive pay and ongoing training in a collaborative, supportive, and team-oriented setting. In the Service Technician role, you will enjoy working independently as a representative of a leading retailer and in-home service provider.

For the Service Technician, we provide the following:

â¢Â Service van

â¢Â Specialized tools

â¢Â Uniforms

â¢Â Laptop computer

â¢Â Smartphone

â¢Â Home dispatched (most locations)

â¢Â Industry training

â¢Â Various incentive plans

â¢Â Career opportunities

Responsibilities/Skills/Experience Requirements

Residential Appliance/Refrigeration Repair Technicians have opportunities to repair Refrigerators, Freezers (sealed and non-sealed systems) and other home appliances such as Washers and Dryers, Gas and Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Dishwashers, Trash Compactors, and Garbage Disposers in the customersâ homes.

Appliance repair responsibilities include:

â¢Â Providing timely and quality repairs of customersâ products

â¢Â Maintaining high-quality customer service and care

â¢Â Promoting and selling additional products and services

â¢Â Meeting key performance metrics and/or productivity goals

â¢Â Providing knowledgeable and courteous repair service

â¢Â Looking for ways to improve business performance and enhance the customer experience

â¢Â Communicating benefits of the Value Added Services Process to the customer

Requirements of the Service Technician role include:

â¢Â CFC/EPA Certification is required to have or be willing to obtain (applicants holding a master-level trade/occupational license(s), ie HVAC/Mechanical, Electrical, General Contractor, Plumbing may be used to qualify or given hiring preference and additional compensation based on business needs)

â¢Â High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

â¢Â At least 1 â 2 years of appliance repair or refrigeration experience, preferred

â¢Â Ability to use a computer for parts inquiries and ordering

â¢Â Working mechanical knowledge, including the use of tools and test equipment

â¢Â Ability to perform accurate repair of customer product

â¢Â Ability to follow directions and specific process steps to ensure quality workmanship

â¢Â Flexibility to work variable and flexible hours, including overtime

â¢Â Must complete all technician training elements within required timeframes

â¢Â Must possess and maintain a valid state driverâs license for the state in which you are applying

â¢Â Must be at least 18 years of age

â¢Â Ability to occasionally lift up to 100 lbs.

Equal Opportunity Employer / Disability / Vet.

