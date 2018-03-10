Service Technician | Kalkaska (Presque Isle)

Michigan CAT Service Technician is the heart of our business. You will work on and at times will be leading service and maintenance tasks of our customer and rental fleets, while continuing to learn as well as looking out for self and others’ safety at the work place.

You will maintain a high standard of customer service, while continuing your development to building a lasting career at Michigan CAT.

This position will report directly to our customer site in Presque Isle

Your daily tasks will include, but will not be limited to some of the following activites:

Diagnose problems with equipment/engines, using a variety of methods and tools

Perform Preventive Maintenance work on Customer Products, as well as Internal Rental Fleet

Service/Repair work on items diagnosed, ranging from mechanical to electrical work

Identify and source any parts required for repair or service

Complete a detailed service report to provide to Service Coordinator and Service Supervisor

Cleaning and painting of equipment as necessary to complete job

To be considered for a position as a Michigcan CAT Service Technician, you should have:

Minimum 3-5 years of Heavy Construction/Agricultural and Farming Equipment repair experience

3-5 years Diesel Engine diagnosis and repair experience

Highly motivated and able to learn new tasks, processes, and policies

Must possess maturity to manage own time and work with minimum supervision, but also capable to help out and work in a team oriented environment

Preferred qualification:

Prior experience using CAT ET or similar electronic diagnostics tool

Experience writing up detailed service reports on internal/external customer equipment

High School Diploma or Vocational College degree in some of the following areas:

Diesel Technology

Heavy Equipment Repair

Welding Technology

Job ID: 2018-2136

Shift: 1st

External Company URL: https://www.michigancat.com/