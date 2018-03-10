Service Technician | Kalkaska (Presque Isle)
Kalkaska, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
Michigan CAT Service Technician is the heart of our business. You will work on and at times will be leading service and maintenance tasks of our customer and rental fleets, while continuing to learn as well as looking out for self and others’ safety at the work place.
You will maintain a high standard of customer service, while continuing your development to building a lasting career at Michigan CAT.
This position will report directly to our customer site in Presque Isle
Your daily tasks will include, but will not be limited to some of the following activites:
-
Diagnose problems with equipment/engines, using a variety of methods and tools
-
Perform Preventive Maintenance work on Customer Products, as well as Internal Rental Fleet
-
Service/Repair work on items diagnosed, ranging from mechanical to electrical work
-
Identify and source any parts required for repair or service
-
Complete a detailed service report to provide to Service Coordinator and Service Supervisor
-
Cleaning and painting of equipment as necessary to complete job
To be considered for a position as a Michigcan CAT Service Technician, you should have:
-
Minimum 3-5 years of Heavy Construction/Agricultural and Farming Equipment repair experience
-
3-5 years Diesel Engine diagnosis and repair experience
-
Highly motivated and able to learn new tasks, processes, and policies
-
Must possess maturity to manage own time and work with minimum supervision, but also capable to help out and work in a team oriented environment
Preferred qualification:
-
Prior experience using CAT ET or similar electronic diagnostics tool
-
Experience writing up detailed service reports on internal/external customer equipment
-
High School Diploma or Vocational College degree in some of the following areas:
-
Diesel Technology
-
Heavy Equipment Repair
-
Welding Technology
Disclaimer
Any Duties and Responsibilities described within the Careers Page are not a comprehensive list, and the scope of the job may change as necessitated by business demands.
Michigan CAT is an Equal Opportunity Employer
Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regards to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or protected veteran status.
Equal Employment Opportunity is the Law
Equal Employment Opportunity is the Law â Poster Supplement
Job ID: 2018-2136
Shift: 1st
External Company URL: https://www.michigancat.com/
