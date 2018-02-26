Service Technician Appliance Repair

$1,500 for 1+ Years of Direct/Indirect Experience!

50% paid on Day 1, 50% paid on Day 150

Join the Sears Home Services team as an Appliance Repair Technician!

Sears Home Service, the home solutions division of Sears Holdings Corporation, is the nation’s largest product repair service provider, providing more than 52 million solutions for homeowners annually is looking for an experienced In-Home Service Technician with a great attitude and the ability to help customers with their appliance repairs.

As an Appliance Service Technician, you must be highly organized and possess excellent communication skills. We are seeking a dedicated team player who is able to ensure fast, flexible, and expert service to every customer via excellent time management skills.

APPLIANCE SERVICE TECHNICIAN * REPAIR TECHNICIAN * APPLIANCE MAINTENANCE

At Sears, we provide competitive pay and ongoing training in a collaborative, supportive, and team-oriented setting. In the Service Technician role, you will enjoy working independently as a representative of a leading retailer and in-home service provider.

For the Service Technician, we provide the following:

Â Â Â Â * Service van

Â Â Â Â * Specialized tools

Â Â Â Â * Uniforms

Â Â Â Â * Laptop computer

Â Â Â Â * Smartphone

Â Â Â Â * Home dispatched (most locations)

Â Â Â Â * Industry training

Â Â Â Â * Various incentive plans

Â Â Â Â * Career opportunities

Responsibilities/Skills/Experience Requirements

APPLIANCE SERVICE TECHNICIAN * REPAIR TECHNICIAN * APPLIANCE MAINTENANCE

As a Home Appliance Repair Technician, you will have the opportunity to repair Washers and Dryers, Gas and Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Dishwashers, Trash Compactors, Garbage Disposers and other home appliances in the customersÂ homes.

Appliance repair responsibilities include:

Â Â Â Â * Providing timely and quality repairs of customersÂ products

Â Â Â Â * Maintaining high-quality customer service and care

Â Â Â Â * Promoting and selling additional products and services

Â Â Â Â * Meeting key performance metrics and/or productivity goals

Â Â Â Â * Providing knowledgeable and courteous repair service

Â Â Â Â * Looking for ways to improve business performance and enhance the customer experience

Â Â Â Â * Communicating benefits of the Value Added Services Process to the customer

Â Â Â Â * Maintaining truck stock inventory within the prescribed company guidelines and standards

Â Â Â Â * Following the truck maintenance schedule and keeping a clean, organized truck

APPLIANCE SERVICE TECHNICIAN * REPAIR TECHNICIAN * APPLIANCE MAINTENANCE

As an Appliance Service Technician, you must be highly organized and possess excellent communication skills. We are seeking a dedicated team player who is able to ensure fast, flexible, and expert service to every customer via excellent time management skills.

Requirements of the Service Technician role include:

Â Â Â Â * High school diploma or general education degree (GED)

Â Â Â Â * At least 1Â Â 2 years of appliance repair experience, preferred

Â Â Â Â * Ability to use a computer for parts inquiries and ordering

Â Â Â Â * Working mechanical knowledge, including the use of tools and test equipment

Â Â Â Â * Ability to perform accurate repair of customer product

Â Â Â Â * Ability to follow directions and specific process steps to ensure quality workmanship

Â Â Â Â * Flexibility to work variable and flexible hours, including overtime

Â Â Â Â * Must complete all technician training elements within required timeframes

Â Â Â Â * Must possess and maintain a valid state driver s license for the state in which you are applying

Â Â Â Â * Must be at least 18 years of age

Â Â Â Â * Ability to occasionally lift up to 100 lbs.

Job Function: Repair/Installation

Payroll Location: 28016: HPS Grand Rapids Cap Area 100

Sears Req Type: Hourly

Equal Opportunity Employer / Disability / Vet.

Â

Employer’s Job# 913483BR

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.