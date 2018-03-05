Service Supervisor Heavy Equipment Shop | Kalkaska

A Service Supervisor is the face of the company to our customers who needs their fleet serviced to continue to run their business. A varied responsibilities challenges the individual to juggle a number of different tasks simultaneously to successful completion.

You will join our team of Service Supervisors, one of the industry leaders, in order to maintain and build strong customer relationships.

Assign and schedule daily tasks and duties for multiple service technicians, some of who may be based in various locations, based on technician abilities, location, and customer requests

Act as the primary contact for customers in all matters pertaining to service such as technical issues, diagnosing equipment failures, invoice and repairs inquiries, etc.

Communicate with all necessary internal and external customers regarding service requirements to provide accurate repair quotes

Initiate contact with customers regarding current and future service needs by reviewing service history, warranty records and product improvement and support programs

Process work orders and ensure accuracy in all charges such as labor, warranty, parts, etc. resulting in a complete invoice to the customer

Supervise work assignments, obtain guidance from Technical Communicators or other resources on escalated technical issues, approve overtime, schedule time off and maintain records pertaining to training and safety

Management of assigned Technicians, including such things as performance reviews, performance improvement plans, and any conflict resolution and disciplinary actions

Ensure safe work practices

Manage 24-hour emergency service as needed

Other occasional responsibilities may include:

Attend MI CAT and Caterpillar provided training to remain current on product and procedural changes

Attend customer events as required to further develop customer relationships

Assist Store Manager with preparing and submitting required documentation to Caterpillar to resolve product failures and compensation responsibility

Deliver parts as needed

To be considered for our Service Supervisor position you should:

Have a successful track record in a Service Advisory function within an organization providing maintenance and repair services to internal and external fleets

Prior experience in positions requiring building and maintaining of customer relationships

Experience managing individuals with varying background and experiences, experience managing technicians in Union environment is preferred

Able to produce and manage service work orders, and parts purchase orders

Strong interpersonal communication skill to clearly communicate product issues and service reports to customers

Ability to negotiate difficult situations, and providing solutions to internal and external customers

Highly preferred experience:

Prior background in service and maintenance of automotive or heavy equipment

