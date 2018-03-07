MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Service Center Operations Manager

Traverse City, MI

http://www.networksnorthwest.org

Posted on March 7, 2018

Responsibilities, Essential Duties and Functions

 

  • Oversees workforce development activities for job seekers and employers in the Northwest Michigan Works! Service Centers.
  • Monitors program activities for effectiveness, adherence to customer service standards and achievement of program goals and performance standards.
  • Supervises, supports and schedules activities of Michigan Works staff.
  • Conducts employee performance evaluations.
  • Assists in recruitment and selection of Michigan Works! staff.
  • Provides training or monitors training of program staff.
  • Reviews and approves professional development activities for staff.
  • Ensures service centers operate efficiently, and recommends needed repairs
  • Reviews and approves purchase of equipment, material and supplies.
  • Meets with Regional Operations Manager, Michigan Works Director, and other management staff for the development, coordination and implementation of Michigan Works! goals, policies, procedures, programs and services.
  • Brings staff issues regarding programming, procedures, to supervisor for review.
  • Participates in special project and programs at the center.
  • Functions as a community partner and liaison to other agencies and community groups.
  • Arranges for center staff meetings.
  • Communicates with the information technology team and the communications team at Networks Northwest regarding requests and recommendations.

     

     

Essential Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

  • Bachelor Degree required
  • Work experience supervising large geographically separated teams
  • Ability to lead, motivate, and supervise others
  • Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing
  • Proficiency in computer operations and use of business software
  • Knowledge of local labor market and public and private sector employment practices
  • Must possess a valid Michigan drivers license and clean driving record

 

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience

Benefits:

This full time professional position is entitled to Northwest Michigan Works! generous full fringe benefit package, including:

  • Health insurance
  • Dental insurance,
  • Vision insurance,
  • Life insurance
  • Retirement contribution
  • Vacation and sick time
  • Agency vehicle

 

 

About Northwest Michigan Works

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8571910

