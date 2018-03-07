Service Center Operations Manager
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 7, 2018
About Service Center Operations Manager
Northwest Michigan Works! is seeking a Service Center Operations Manager
Responsibilities, Essential Duties and Functions
- Oversees workforce development activities for job seekers and employers in the Northwest Michigan Works! Service Centers.
- Monitors program activities for effectiveness, adherence to customer service standards and achievement of program goals and performance standards.
- Supervises, supports and schedules activities of Michigan Works staff.
- Conducts employee performance evaluations.
- Assists in recruitment and selection of Michigan Works! staff.
- Provides training or monitors training of program staff.
- Reviews and approves professional development activities for staff.
- Ensures service centers operate efficiently, and recommends needed repairs
- Reviews and approves purchase of equipment, material and supplies.
- Meets with Regional Operations Manager, Michigan Works Director, and other management staff for the development, coordination and implementation of Michigan Works! goals, policies, procedures, programs and services.
- Brings staff issues regarding programming, procedures, to supervisor for review.
- Participates in special project and programs at the center.
- Functions as a community partner and liaison to other agencies and community groups.
- Arranges for center staff meetings.
- Communicates with the information technology team and the communications team at Networks Northwest regarding requests and recommendations.
Essential Qualifications, Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- Bachelor Degree required
- Work experience supervising large geographically separated teams
- Ability to lead, motivate, and supervise others
- Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing
- Proficiency in computer operations and use of business software
- Knowledge of local labor market and public and private sector employment practices
- Must possess a valid Michigan drivers license and clean driving record
Compensation:
Salary is commensurate with experience
Benefits:
This full time professional position is entitled to Northwest Michigan Works! generous full fringe benefit package, including:
- Health insurance
- Dental insurance,
- Vision insurance,
- Life insurance
- Retirement contribution
- Vacation and sick time
- Agency vehicle
