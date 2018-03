Servers / Job Coaches / Cook

Help Wanted – After 26 Depot Cafe’

The After 26 Depot Cafe’ is hiring part time employees. Hours of Operation are Tuesday – Friday 7am – 2pm and Saturday – Sunday 8am – 2pm.

We are looking for servers to work part-time. We are also looking to fill a Job Coach position for one day a week for approx. 5 hours a day.

We are also looking for a part time cook, days and time may vary and pay is dependent on experience.