Servers/Hosts

Summary of Position:Â

Welcome and warmly greet guests on arrival. Manage the efficient and timely seating of our guests to a table that best serves their wishes.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Duties & Responsibilities:

Warmly and graciously greet all guests upon arrival.

When possible, open the front door for guests entering or leaving the restaurant.

When immediate seating is limited, record guest names and number of people in party.

Call out name and number of party when tables become available.

Provide guests with estimated waiting time.

Accommodate special seating requests for guests whenever possible.

Seat guest guests based on guest preferences and balancing of customer flow in service stations.

Upon seating, offer guests a menu and inform them of their serverâs name. Inspect table for proper presentation and completeness.

Relay messages to servers and buspersons as needed.

Thank guests as they leave and invite them to return.

Answer phones and assist with take-out ordering

Completed assigned station side work and light cleaning duties.

Be available to fill in as needed to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the restaurant as directed by the restaurant manager or immediate supervisor.

Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications:

No previous restaurant experience required.

Be able to working in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 8 hours).

Be able to communicate clearly and effectively

Must have exceptional grooming habits.

