Servers/Hosts

Summary of Position:Â 

Welcome and warmly greet guests on arrival. Manage the efficient and timely seating of our guests to a table that best serves their wishes.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Warmly and graciously greet all guests upon arrival.
  • When possible, open the front door for guests entering or leaving the restaurant.
  • When immediate seating is limited, record guest names and number of people in party.
  • Call out name and number of party when tables become available.
  • Provide guests with estimated waiting time.
  • Accommodate special seating requests for guests whenever possible.
  • Seat guest guests based on guest preferences and balancing of customer flow in service stations.
  • Upon seating, offer guests a menu and inform them of their serverâs name. Inspect table for proper presentation and completeness.
  • Relay messages to servers and buspersons as needed.
  • Thank guests as they leave and invite them to return.
  • Answer phones and assist with take-out ordering
  • Completed assigned station side work and light cleaning duties.
  • Be available to fill in as needed to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the restaurant as directed by the restaurant manager or immediate supervisor.
  • Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications:

  • No previous restaurant experience required.
  • Be able to working in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 8 hours).
  • Be able to communicate clearly and effectively
  • Must have exceptional grooming habits.

