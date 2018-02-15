Servers/Hosts
About Servers/Hosts
Summary of Position:Â
Welcome and warmly greet guests on arrival. Manage the efficient and timely seating of our guests to a table that best serves their wishes.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Warmly and graciously greet all guests upon arrival.
- When possible, open the front door for guests entering or leaving the restaurant.
- When immediate seating is limited, record guest names and number of people in party.
- Call out name and number of party when tables become available.
- Provide guests with estimated waiting time.
- Accommodate special seating requests for guests whenever possible.
- Seat guest guests based on guest preferences and balancing of customer flow in service stations.
- Upon seating, offer guests a menu and inform them of their serverâs name. Inspect table for proper presentation and completeness.
- Relay messages to servers and buspersons as needed.
- Thank guests as they leave and invite them to return.
- Answer phones and assist with take-out ordering
- Completed assigned station side work and light cleaning duties.
- Be available to fill in as needed to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the restaurant as directed by the restaurant manager or immediate supervisor.
- Additional duties and responsibilities as assigned
Qualifications:
- No previous restaurant experience required.
- Be able to working in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 8 hours).
- Be able to communicate clearly and effectively
- Must have exceptional grooming habits.
