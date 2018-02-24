MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Server/Sales Person

Traverse City, MI

https://my.jobs/03d7d55199ec493b9bb4ae3c7f564ade151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Demonstrating genuine hospitality while greeting and establishing rapport with the guest and delivering an exceptional dining experience by

â¢ Guiding guests through menus while demonstrating thorough knowledge of the food, beverages and ingredients

â¢ Taking accurate orders and partnering with team members to serve food and beverages that meet or exceed guests expectations

â¢ Providing friendly and attentive service that makes guests feel well taken care of and builds their intent to return

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8527263

