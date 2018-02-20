Title:Server Assistant/BusserJob Description:

Job OverviewAre you looking to work with the best in the industry to enhance your hospitality career? As a Server Assistant/Busser at Red Lobster, your hard work helps the restaurant run smoothly. Your responsibilities may include resetting tables, pre-bussing, providing refills, and stocking service stations. Fulfilling guest requests and delivering our delicious seafood in a friendly, timely manner are ways you will represent the Red Lobster hospitality we pride ourselves on.

What You Need to Succeedâ¢Skills to Make the Grade â Multi-tasking, teamwork, communication, and organization skillsâ¢Job Qualifications â Must be at least 16 years of ageâ¢Perform the Physical Demands â Lift and carry up to 30 pounds, frequent bending, kneeling, stooping, and reaching

BIG plans are on the horizon for Red Lobster. Our team and restaurants are great today, but our future is even better. There is no better time than now to join the Red Lobster Family!

Great SeafoodYou can be proud of the food you serve. The tremendous variety of seafood makes us the perfect destination for seafood lovers. Our annual âUltimate Eventsâ like Lobsterfest, Crabfest, and Endless Shrimp are more widely known than practically any other restaurant.

You will serve fish at a premium standard. We are a global pioneer and an industry leader in Seafood Sustainability. With seafood served from over 30 countries, Red Lobster has a long standing commitment to sustainable fishing and farming. We are a founder and current member of the Global Aquaculture Alliance and a current member of National Fisheries Institute. Our team is proud to be known for not serving any endangered species on the menu and for buying only from fisheries that are sustainably managed through BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) standards.

Great PeopleYou will work at a destination for celebration. Our restaurants have a rich history of hosting birthdays, anniversaries, receptions, reunions, and other important memorable occasions.

You are part of an amazing family. Our restaurants are a place where you can both make friends and find a mentor. Itâs important that our family of team members flourish, learn and grow. Our RL Cares program, for instance, is designed to help team members with unplanned expenses in times of great need.

You give back to the community. Our RL Shares program donates millions of pounds of food to Food Banks and Food Shelters across the country â making a significant difference for the homeless and hungry in the communities where we operate.

Great ResultsThe #1 Seafood Restaurant Company in the US. Opened in 1968, we have earned an exceptional name, brand recognition, and reputation.

The #1 casual dining employer for our size. (Forbes Magazine 2016 List of Americaâs Best Employers and 2016 List of Canadaâs Best Employers)

A restaurant that is loved. Our ratings are among the highest in casual dining for restaurant followers and consumer engagement.

Position:RLUSA_0340 Server Assistant/Busser State:MI City:Traverse City Job Type:Dining Room Staff Zip Code:49684-4524 Restaurant Location:Traverse City, Mi Address:2691 North U.S. 31 South