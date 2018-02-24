Server Assistant/Busser

Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Helping to deliver an exceptional dining experience by

â¢ Ensuring the dining room, lobby and service area are clean, stocked and visually appealing

â¢ Assisting servers in properly serving food and beverages

â¢ Clearing, cleaning and resetting tables to ensure they are ready for the next guest