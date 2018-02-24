MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Server Assistant/Busser

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/5cd12f9f9ab240f797bdbfc3e0f6d574151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369775

Apply Now

About Server Assistant/Busser

Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Helping to deliver an exceptional dining experience by

â¢ Ensuring the dining room, lobby and service area are clean, stocked and visually appealing

â¢ Assisting servers in properly serving food and beverages

â¢ Clearing, cleaning and resetting tables to ensure they are ready for the next guest

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Olive Garden

More jobs at Olive Garden

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8527241

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing