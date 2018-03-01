Server
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Overview
The Server performs guest service in the dining room by making sure that all dining room guests are seated at clean and properly set up tables, that all guests receive prompt attention, have their orders promptly prepared and served, and that tables are cleaned and ready for the next guests. The server cheerfully serves guests by offering them assistance in ordering their food. This is done by having a thorough knowledge of all menu items and how these are served.
Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:
-
Performs guest service in the dining room by making sure that all dining room guests are seated at a clean and properly set up table, that all guests receive prompt attention, have their orders promptly prepared and served, and that tables are cleaned and ready for the next guests
-
Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example
-
Make decisions and solve problems in the interest of 100% guest satisfaction
-
Carefully monitors the operation of the stores and assists the manager in identifying and solving present and potential guest problems
-
Follows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operational policies and procedures, including safety and security, to ensure the safety of all employees and guests during each shift
-
Maintains a clean and organized workspace
-
Maintains regular and punctual attendance
Responsibilities
-
Maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality, with or without reasonable accommodation
-
Available to work flexible hours that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, nights and/or holidays
-
Meet store operating policies and standards and cash handling and store safety and security, with or without reasonable accommodation
-
Engage with and understand our guests, including discovering and responding to guest needs through clear and pleasant communication
-
Comply with a dress code that prohibits displaying tattoos on face or throat.
-
Available to perform many different tasks within the store during each shift
Qualifications
-
Read, write and comprehend the English language
-
Stand for long periods of time
-
Lift, load and carry a maximum of 40 pounds
-
Work with cold and extremely hot food products, utensils, dinner plates and glassware
-
Work at a pace consistent with changing business volume and demands
-
Ability to learn quickly
-
Ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions and request clarification when needed
-
Strong interpersonal skills
-
Ability to work as part of a team
-
Ability to build relationships
