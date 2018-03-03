Sephora Sr Education Consultant – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1058227

Date:January 30, 2018

General Description

Are you passionate about sharing your knowledge with others and developing them for success? Are you constantly reviewing magazines, TV shows, and blogs to learn about the latest beauty trends? Do you enjoy interacting with people on a personal level and helping make their lives better through your beauty advice? Wellâ¦being a SEPHORA Senior Education Consultant in the new JCPenney might be the position for you! Come be a part of our team.

The Senior Education Consultant teaches and trains new beauty information to team members, while working with Clients to ensure sales, profit, and Client service objectives are met.

Assists Clients â You seek out clients and do whatever you can to ensure they have an amazing experience through great service, targeted selling, and product application. You listen, help, and you make them want to come back.

Creates a learning environment â You feel that sharing your expert knowledge around service, sales, and product to be very rewarding. You are comfortable coaching your peers and you encourage the team to ask you questions. You love seeing that look on a team memberâs face when a concept or idea clicks!

Drive for results â You take direction and participate in action plans to drive the business. Itâs easy and natural for you to rally people together to work toward a common goal.

Participates in operations â You take pride in your work, keeping your assigned area well-stocked, well-merchandised, and hygienic. You enjoy working as a team to maintain a beautiful environment for your clients to shop.

Supports company programs â You are happy to participate in and represent company programs that positively impact the business. You are comfortable discussing reward programs and inviting clients to special events.

Knowledge of Beauty Industry â You are plugged in to all of the latest beauty trends and are constantly seeking new information to share with others.

Results: Solve problems and make smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service; execute your work efficiently and effectively; inspire strong performance in yourself and others

Ownership: Provide great customer service; cooperate and build positive, inclusive and respectful relationships; take accountability for your actions and outcomes

Intensity: Proactively find ways to improve the customer experience; show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

