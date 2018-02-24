Sephora Product Consultant – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1056693

Date:Yesterday

Job Description

General Description

Are you constantly reviewing magazines, TV shows, and blogs to learn about the latest beauty trends? Do you enjoy interacting with people on a personal level and helping make their lives better through your beauty advice? Wellâ¦being a SEPHORA Product Consultant in the new JCPenney might be the position for you! Come be a part of our team.

The Product Consultant engages Clients to ensure sales, profit, and Client service objectives are met.

Responsibilities:

â¢ Assists Clients â You seek out clients and do whatever you can to ensure they have an amazing experience through great service, targeted selling, and product application. You listen, help, and you make them want to come back.

â¢ Participates in a learning environment â You are always asking questions and are curious to learn more about beauty. You feel that sharing your product knowledge with others is rewarding and you love seeing the smile on a clientâs face when you find a product they love!

â¢ Participates in operations â You take pride in your work, keeping your assigned area well-stocked, well-merchandised, and hygienic. You enjoy working as a team to maintain a beautiful environment for your clients to shop.

â¢Supports company programs â You are happy to participate in and represent company programs that positively impact the business. You are comfortable discussing reward programs and inviting clients to special events.

Skill and Characteristics:

Knowledge of Beauty Industry â You are plugged in to all of the latest beauty trends and techniques

Results: Solve problems and make smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service; execute your work efficiently and effectively; inspire strong performance in yourself and others

Ownership: Provide great customer service; cooperate and build positive, inclusive and respectful relationships; take accountability for your actions and outcomes

Intensity: Proactively find ways to improve the customer experience; show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

