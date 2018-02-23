Senior Continuous Improvement Specialist
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369280
About Senior Continuous Improvement Specialist
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
A Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Operations Management, Business, Nursing, or other professional healthcare discipline from an accredited college or university is required.
Three or more years of experience in a hospital setting including project leadership experience is required.
Demonstrated expertise using a wide range of performance improvement tools and methodologies, including Lean and Six Sigma is required. Experience with statistics and simulation/modeling software highly desirable.
Must have strong interpersonal skills, and be able to communicate and interact effectively with employees from all levels of the organization and with physicians. Must have the ability to evaluate and discuss defects and errors in an objective and non-threatening manner. Must have excellent organizational, analytical, presentation and project management skills.
Demonstrated ability using complex data for decision-making is required. Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products and desktop software is required.
PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS
A Master’s degree preferred.
Clinical experience in an allied health profession is preferred.
Six Sigma Black Belt designation is preferred. Prior experience with Cerner applications, clinical process redesign systems preferred.
ORGANIZATION
This position is under the supervision of the Director of the Performance Services department. This position may also receive assignments from project leads and sponsors.
This position does not have direct supervisory responsibility, although may give direction to other department members in the course of project management.
AGE OF PATIENT SERVED
X No direct clinical contact with patients
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment to My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
-
Must be able to effectively lead quality, process improvement, and redesign activities using best practice process improvement tools and techniques, including Lean/ Six Sigma.
-
Able to lead, facilitate, and support cross functional teams to analyze existing flow of people, activities and materials, employee work methods and utilization, equipment and computerized systems.Able to analyze service capacities, evaluate staffing needs, model workloads, and design systems for improved performance and value.
-
Must display excellent project management skills and systems thinking.Takes responsibility for the development and coordination of appropriate work plans for interdisciplinary project teams.
-
Collects, analyzes, interprets and presents quantitative data and information from a variety of sources in order to complete projects relating to process flow, capacity, facilities design, service development, etc.Displays credibility and integrity in the handling of sensitive information.
-
Able to develop and use high-level analytical tools, including control charts, regression and sampling.Able to learn and understand statistical analytics and forecasting techniques.
-
Is able to teach a wide range of process improvement concepts and tools to all levels across the organization.
-
Assists project leaders with the preparation and presentation of key findings, recommendations and progress reports as required.
-
Performs all other duties as assigned.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare