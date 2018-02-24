Senior Continuous Improvement Specialist

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

A Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Operations Management, Business, Nursing, or other professional healthcare discipline from an accredited college or university is required.

Three or more years of experience in a hospital setting including project leadership experience is required.

Demonstrated expertise using a wide range of performance improvement tools and methodologies, including Lean and Six Sigma is required. Experience with statistics and simulation/modeling software highly desirable.

Must have strong interpersonal skills, and be able to communicate and interact effectively with employees from all levels of the organization and with physicians. Must have the ability to evaluate and discuss defects and errors in an objective and non-threatening manner. Must have excellent organizational, analytical, presentation and project management skills.

Demonstrated ability using complex data for decision-making is required. Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office products and desktop software is required.

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS

A Master’s degree preferred.

Clinical experience in an allied health profession is preferred.

Six Sigma Black Belt designation is preferred. Prior experience with Cerner applications, clinical process redesign systems preferred.

ORGANIZATION

This position is under the supervision of the Director of the Performance Services department. This position may also receive assignments from project leads and sponsors.

This position does not have direct supervisory responsibility, although may give direction to other department members in the course of project management.

AGE OF PATIENT SERVED

X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES