Senior Business Intelligence Analyst

SUMMARY

The Senior BI Analyst (the Analyst), as a member of the Munson Healthcare (MHC) Clinical and Business Intelligence Team (CBIT) and in alignment with MHC True North objectives and values, will strive to meet the analytic and information needs of the MHC system. The Analyst will extract data, create useful and informative insights from the data, and provide consultation and education to customers, as part of a group of analysts and data scientists using best practices for the organization involving analytics, reporting, data integrity, and clinical/business problem solving.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Education: Knowledge of clinical and business intelligence (CBI) principles and practices normally acquired through completion of a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., economics, engineering, business, finance, IT, healthcare management, etc…) or equivalent experience and knowledge is required.

Experience: Understanding of hospital operations, data management, and healthcare quality and finance practices, usually acquired by three or more years of experience at a healthcare or healthcare consulting entity.

Other qualifications: Experience in directly dealing with healthcare management team members, clinical and non-clinical, and business partners is strongly preferred. Direct involvement in the configuration and implementation of reporting and data management systems helpful.

Key characteristics: Excellent judgment and decision-making skills, including working on multiple projects simultaneously required. Proficiency with presentations, excellent interpersonal and communication (oral and written) skills required. Professional demeanor and ability to interact successfully with both end-users and senior executives expected.

ORGANIZATION

Directly reports to the Director of Clinical Business Intelligence – Operations.

This position does not have direct supervisory responsibility, although may give and receive direction to other department team members in the course of projects.

Must be able to work independently and as a member of a cohesive team .

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the True North guiding principles with the patient at the center of all we do at Munson Healthcare.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Mines complex information, analyzes data, and synthesizes findings.

Prepares complex analyses and detailed reports.

Performs cost accounting, budgeting, and benchmarking using statistical software tools.

Prepares labor productivity reporting and identifies improvement opportunities.

Uses data warehousing and clinical/business intelligence tools to improve MHC’s ability to access its information assets.

Create efficient and standard user content across the system.

Meet with customers and understand their needs while being able to coach and educate them in the proper use of information.

Improve the level of analytical support provided to MHC leadership.

Advise department and other line managers regarding appropriate, effective and efficient use of MHC reporting capabilities and functions.

Performs other duties consistent with purpose of job as directed.

No direct clinical contact with patients.

ATTRIBUTES