Senior Accounting Manager
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/365961
About Senior Accounting Manager
The Senior Accounting Manager position is responsable for all accounting functions of the company as follows:
Â
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provides data analysis
- Benefit invoice audit and reconciliations
- Tax reporting and filing, Canadian and US
- Journal entries
- Prepare monthly financial statements
- AP checks
- Cash Management
- Inter-company transactions
- Closes ERP system modules on a monthly basis.
- Processes bi-weekly payroll
- Handles overseas wires
- Supervise staff accountants
- Other duties as assigned
Job at a Glance
About Plascon Group
More jobs at Plascon Group