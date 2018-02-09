MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Senior Accounting Manager

Traverse City, MI

http://www.plasconjobs.com

Posted on February 9, 2018

The Senior Accounting Manager position is responsable for all accounting functions of the company as follows:

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provides data analysis
  • Benefit invoice audit and reconciliations
  • Tax reporting and filing, Canadian and US
  • Journal entries
  • Prepare monthly financial statements
  • AP checks
  • Cash Management
  • Inter-company transactions
  • Closes ERP system modules on a monthly basis.
  • Processes bi-weekly payroll
  • Handles overseas wires
  • Supervise staff accountants
  • Other duties as assigned

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8490982

