Security Officer

IS THIS JOB FOR YOU?

Thank you for your interest in working with U.S. Security Associates, Inc. (USA). Before taking the time to complete the application and interview process, we request that you read the following information so you will have a clear understanding of what USA requires of all security officers, as well as what your duties would include if you were hired.

Everyone USA hires must meet the following minimum requirements:

â¢Be able to obtain a Local or State Guard Card (where applicable). This includes having a criminal background evaluation, being able to show valid identification, and be able to pay the State Security License fee that is required. Some clients may require specific pre-employment background checks and/or annual background checks. USA does not make the decisions regarding issuing security licenses.

â¢Be at least 18 years of age (21 for some positions)

â¢Have a reliable means of communication (i.e. home phone, cell phone)

â¢Have a reliable means of transportation to and from work

â¢Effectively speak, read and write English

â¢Must comply with USA appearance standards:

â¢Your hair must be neatly cut and groomed. Hair will be cut short enough or styled sufficiently to prevent it from standing out when the uniform cap or hat is worn or from extending below the top of the shirt or jacket collar.

â¢Refrain from wearing earrings, necklaces or jewelry worn in the nose, eyebrows, lips, tongues, or other extremities by men or women while on duty.

â¢Your face must be clean-shaven except that neatly trimmed mustaches may be worn unless there is a client requirement prohibiting them (such as interfering with the wearing of special safety masks, etc.). Reasonable accommodation based on race, religious belief or for disability will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

â¢All uniformed security officers must furnish their own black shoes (plain toed, suitable for wearing with a uniform) and furnish their own black socks. All shoes must be maintained in good condition.As a USA security officer, you may be expected to perform one or more of the following essential job functions with or without a reasonable accommodation:

â¢Be able to work overtime and on various shifts as needed; including weekends and holidays. Reasonable accommodation based on religious beliefs or disabilities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

â¢Be able to maintain accurate records

â¢Effectively comprehend numerous policies, procedures, and concepts in order to respond appropriately to various situations

â¢Communicate effectively with others

â¢Walk up and down stairs

â¢Stand for long periods of time sometimes in excess of eight hours

â¢Work outside in a variety of weather conditions depending on the assignmentUSA does not discriminate based on an applicant or employee’s disability and will engage in an interactive process to determine whether there is a reasonable accommodation available. If you have questions regarding an appropriate reasonable accommodation, please contact the Human Resources department at 770-625-1500.

USA thrives on our security guards being customer service oriented to ensure that we exceed our clients’ expectations. Satisfied clients are the reason for our existence. It is up to each and every security guard to ensure that our clients are pleased with the service they receive.

JOB SUMMARY:

Under direct supervision, the Security Officer position patrols assigned areas to ensure protection of clients, visitors, property and equipment. Responsibilities include:

â¢Watches for irregularities, such as security breaches, facility and safety hazards, and emergency situations; contacts emergency responders, such as police, fire, and/or ambulance personnel as required.

â¢Remains alert for the presence of unauthorized persons and/or security code violators; approaches suspicious person and/or notifies police as appropriate; may confront and detain violators, as required, until police arrive.

â¢Patrols assigned area on foot, on bicycle, or in motor vehicle, as assigned, to ensure personal, building, and equipment security

â¢Examines doors, windows, and gates to ensure security; uses client keys to open and close buildings; monitors closed buildings for unauthorized persons and/or suspicious activities.

â¢Prepares routine, standardized reports.

â¢Provides escorts as necessary

â¢Informs and warns violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smo… For full info follow application link.

U.S. Security Associates, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, , national origin, ancestry, age, medical condition, disability, veteran status, marital status, or orientation. This policy applies to all areas of employment, including recruitment, hiring, training, promotion, compensation and benefits.