Security Officer

THIS IS A CONTINGENT POSITION.

The role of Security Officers at Munson Healthcare Cadillac is to ensure a safe and secure environment for all who enter the building: patients, visitors and staff. Officers provide a security presence throughout the facility to maintain order, monitor activity to identify and report potential risks, prevent accidents and/or injuries and to deter harmful activity such as theft, vandalism and violence. Security Officers contribute to maintaining a positive environment through consistent high quality customer service.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or GED.

Experience in a Security-related field, preferred.

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Basic technical reporting and computer skills.

Ability to work as a team and work well with the general public

Knowledge and/or experience in law enforcement, fire, safety or security.

Must be able to assist emergency response and medical personnel with maneuvering persons who may be combative, intoxicated, or unconscious; may be required to restrain someone with assistance.

As matter of routine, officers must be able to effectively and respectfully communicate and interact with diverse populations.

Officers must be able to observe/detect/identify individuals, safety hazards, and criminal elements within their patrol areas.

The position requires standing and patrolling for a minimum of 8 hours per shift. Security personnel are regularly required to ascend and descend multiple flights of stairs as part of their routine patrol, and move departmental equipment such as barricades and fire extinguishers from one location to another.

Must possess the ability to understand and follow Munson Medical Center’s policies, procedures and values.

TRAINING REQUIREMENTS :

Completes comprehensive Security orientation within 2 weeks of start date.

Completes hospital orientation within 30 days of start date.

Certified in CPR and AED (infant and adult), and CPI training within 6 months of start date.

Completes North Flight Safety training within 6 months of start date.

Completes hazardous materials and spill response training.

Completes CPI within the first three months and APT training within the first 6 months of hire.

Completes restrain training.

Security staff has the opportunity to become IAHSS certified.

Engages in all required training on an ongoing basis.

SECURITY OFFICER EXPECTATIONS :

Contributes to making this a great place to work every day with a positive attitude and respectful communication.

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare, True North, and Safe team â Safe Care.

Embraces and supports the continuous quality improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare including helping to improve safety of the environment, for self and coworkers, and for patients.

Supports Munson Medical Center’s Safety and Security plans.

Demonstrates knowledge in areas concerning the safety of employees, patients and visitors in accordance with The

Joint Commission standards, MIOSHA standards and NFPA regulations, DOT, EPA, etc.

Recognizes safety as a self-responsibility. Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing proper body mechanics, transferring / lifting techniques, and CPI team concepts when physical intervention is necessary.

Knows the physical requirements of the job and works within those guidelines. The position requires standing and patrolling for a good portion of each shift. Security personnel are regularly required to ascend and descend multiple flights of stairs as part of their routine patrol and move departmental equipment such as barricades and fire extinguishers

The Position is physically demanding in dealing with combative individuals, de-escalation strategies and physical intervention as a last resort. Specialized hospital-specific training in these areas is provided by certified CPI and Advanced Physical Training certified Munson personnel.

Recognizes the need for use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and uses when necessary and required.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Director of Safety and Security. Receives daily functional supervision from a Shift Lead or Security Supervisor

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Officer duties are rotated every two hours. Posts include: Dispatch, inside patrol, outside patrol, and Lot C & D post, Security Checkpoint in the Emergency Department and the Emergency Department itself. Specific duties include, but are not limited to: