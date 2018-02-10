Security Officer

The role of Security Officers at Munson Medical Center is to ensure a safe and secure environment for all who enter the building: patients, visitors and staff. Officers provide a security presence throughout the facility to maintain order, monitor activity to identify and report potential risks, prevent accidents and/or injuries and to deter harmful activity such as theft, vandalism and violence. Security Officers contribute to maintaining a positive environment through consistent high quality customer service.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or GED. Experience in a Security-related field, preferred. Possession of a valid driver’s license. Basic technical reporting and computer skills. Ability to work as a team and work well with the general public Knowledge and/or experience in law enforcement, fire, safety or security. Must be able to assist emergency response and medical personnel with maneuvering persons who may be combative, intoxicated, or unconscious; may be required to restrain someone with assistance. As matter of routine, officers must be able to effectively and respectfully communicate and interact with diverse populations. Officers must be able to observe/detect/identify individuals, safety hazards, and criminal elements within their patrol areas. The position requires standing and patrolling for a minimum of 8 hours per shift. Security personnel are regularly required to ascend and descend multiple flights of stairs as part of their routine patrol, and move departmental equipment such as barricades and fire extinguishers from one location to another. Must possess the ability to understand and follow Munson Medical Center’s policies, procedures and values.

TRAINING REQUIREMENTS: Completes Munson Medical Center Human Resource Safety Training prior to start date. Completes comprehensive Security orientation within 2 weeks of start date. Completes hospital orientation within 30 days of start date. Certified in CPR and AED (infant and adult), and CPI training within 6 months of start date. Completes North Flight Safety training within 6 months of start date. Completes hazardous materials and spill response training. Completes CPI within the first three months and APT training within the first 6 months of hire. Completes restrain training. Security staff has the opportunity to become IAHSS certified. Engages in all required training on an ongoing basis.

SECURITY OFFICER EXPECTATIONS: Contributes to making this a great place to work every day with a positive attitude and respectful communication.

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare, True North, and Safe team â Safe Care.

Embraces and supports the continuous quality improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare including helping to improve safety of the environment, for self and coworkers, and for patients.

Supports Munson Medical Center’s Safety and Security plans.

Demonstrates knowledge in areas concerning the safety of employees, patients and visitors in accordance with The

Joint Commission standards, MIOSHA standards and NFPA regulations, DOT, EPA, etc.

Recognizes safety as a self-responsibility. Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing proper body mechanics, transferring / lifting techniques, and CPI team concepts when physical intervention is necessary.

Knows the physical requirements of the job and works within those guidelines. The position requires standing and patrolling for a good portion of each shift. Security personnel are regularly required to ascend and descend multiple flights of stairs as part of their routine patrol and move departmental equipment such as barricades and fire extinguishers

The Position is physically demanding in dealing with combative individuals, de-escalation strategies and physical intervention as a last resort. Specialized hospital-specific training in these areas is provided by certified CPI and Advanced Physical Training certified Munson personnel.

Recognizes the need for use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and uses when necessary and required.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Director of Safety and Security. Receives daily functional supervision from a Shift Lead or Security Supervisor

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Officer duties are rotated every two hours. Posts include: Dispatch, inside patrol, outside patrol, and Lot C & D post, Security Checkpoint in the Emergency Department and the Emergency Department itself. Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

Â· Provides a positive Security presence throughout the hospital and campus. Â· Patrols designated areas in and around the Munson Medical Center campus, including visual and physical checks of buildings. Â· Patrols all Munson parking lots to show Security presence, and enforces parking regulations outlined in the parking policy. Â· Performs scheduled locks / unlocks of areas within the hospital. Â· Inspects fire extinguishers. Â· Responds to all emergency codes. Â· Responds to emergency pages Performs escorts for employees and visitors. Â· Assists with vehicle jump-starts. Â· Picks up patient belongings and lost items from specific units. Â· Performs monthly checks of all emergency call boxes, safety phones, infant abduction security system (HUGS), and panic alarms. Â· Investigates and prepares clear, concise and thorough incident reports. Â· Applies four-point restraints with qualified staff to control combative patients when necessary. Â· Oversees patient observations in ED, when the patient is on “Hold”, the possibility of physically acting out exists, danger to self or others, or presents an elopement risk. Â· Reports any unsafe situation or equipment according to hospital procedure. Â· Demonstrates competency in monitoring of security systems, including: access control, security cameras and fire alarm systems. Â· Identifies, responds to facility security issues and works to mitigate associated risks. Â· Acts calmly and authoritatively in emergency situations; utilize emergency equipment such as fire extinguishers, etc. and perform life saving techniques such as CPR and First Aid. Â· Demonstrates knowledge in the following counter-terrorism strategies: Ã¼ High level of awareness of the potential for terrorist activities. Ã¼ Ability to lock down the building and know the operation of the automated locking system. Ã¼ Controls traffic and crowds during large influx of patients. Ã¼ Participates in decontamination procedures, including set up of decontamination zones. Ã¼ Assists with mass casualty influx resulting from a biological, radiological or chemical incident. Ã¼ Understands both internal and external reporting responsibilities. Ã¼ Control of hospital access after hours

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT SECURITY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Establish positive rapport with all ED staff to promote team environment.

Obtain briefing from Dispatch Officer in Security Command Center.

Check in with ED Charge Nurse and attend evening “Huddle” with ED staff.

Meet, greet, and assist patients and their families as needed.

Monitor visitor traffic into the ED through rounding and intercom system.

Monitor visitor entrance, waiting area, main entrance, and ambulance entrance through continuous rounding.

Provide security presence throughout the ED, with focus on the South Wing.

Identify opportunities to de-escalate and promote positive outcomes.

Identify potentially violent individuals (patients, visitors, etc.), and assist with diverting negative behaviors.

Search/wand for contraband in accordance with hospital policy.

When physical intervention is required:

Ã¼ Call for assistance, use radio Ã¼ Instruct Dispatch or ED staff to call Switchboard to overhead page Code Gray Ã¼ Take the lead to promot