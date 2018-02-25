Security Officer (1st Shift)- Grand Traverse Courts (2- 3 days/ wk)

DK Security is recruiting for the position of part-time Security Officers in Traverse City, MI. You will find the job description listed below. Please review the position carefully. If you are interested in being considered for this position, please follow the instructions listed below to complete our online application.

*TITLE: *Uniform Security Officers (Part-Time)

SCHEDULE:

General hours may include –

*1st Shift: 7:15/7:30 am – 5 pm *

16-30 hours/week (part-time)

*SCOPE: *Security Officers are responsible for protecting the siteâs building, grounds, assets, employees, students and visitors against criminal activity, accidents, fires and natural disasters, as well as providing outstanding customer service.

JOB DESCRIPTION/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will work in a Uniform, Billable capacity 16-30 hours per week.

Must provide excellent customer service when dealing with Clients, Customers, Co-Workers, etc.

Guard posts â this may include building lobbies or reception areas.

Monitor surroundings on closed-circuit television.

Conduct hourly foot patrol of interior and exterior to check entrances, doors, windows and vents are locked and secure against break-ins (includes climbing stairs).

Ensure unauthorized persons do not enter restricted areas.

Check for employee and vendor identifications.

Look for suspicious persons, packages and activities.

Inspect vehicles and packages as well as monitor deliveries.

May provide first aid or other medical treatment in emergency situations.

Must follow and enforce site specific post guidelines.

Document daily activities and incident reports.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be of good moral character, with no felony convictions or misdemeanor convictions.

Must present a friendly, positive, professional image to Clients, employees, supervisors, managers, and the general public.

Must possess excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills and the ability to solve problems and de-escalate situations in a non-confrontational manner.

High school diploma or equivalent. Some college is preferred.

Must have reliable transportation.

Must have the ability to stand or walk for long periods of time, and navigate stairs.

Ability to work independently with little or no supervision.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described herein are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the core functions of this position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing duties, the employee may be regularly required to stand or sit for extended periods, walk long distances, use hands to handle, hold or feel objects, tools, or controls, reach with arms, and talk or hear. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus. The employee is required to hear conversations in noisy environments. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 100 pounds.

The information contained in this position description is for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A) and is not an exhaustive list of the duties performed by persons holding this position. Additional duties are performed by the individuals currently in these positions and may change from time to time considering immediate operational requirements.

*Work Environment: *_The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this position. The employee may be required to work in outside weather conditions and may be exposed to fumes or airborne particles and high noise levels. The employee must be able to meet deadlines with severe time constraints. The employee must work independently and with other staff to meet demands from several persons at the same time. _

DK Security is an affirmative-action, equal-opportunity employer. DK does not discriminate against applicants or employees based on the individual’s race, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, age, height, weight, disability, genetic information, marital status, or veteran status.

*REPORTS TO: *Site Supervisor or Operations Manager

*RATE OF PAY: $9.25 *Will vary depending on contract location and experience/skill level.

Once your application is submitted and reviewed, a response will be issued via a telephone call or email.