Security Officer

IS THIS JOB FOR YOU?

Thank you for your interest in working with U.S. Security Associates, Inc. (USA). Before taking the time to complete the application and interview process, we request that you read the following information so you will have a clear understanding of what USA requires of all security officers, as well as what your duties would include if you were hired.

Everyone USA hires must meet the following minimum requirements :

Be able to obtain a Local or State Guard Card (where applicable) . This includes having a criminal background evaluation, being able to show valid identification, and be able to pay the State Security License fee that is required. Some clients may require specific pre-employment background checks and/or annual background checks.Â USA does not make the decisions regarding issuing security licenses .

Be at least 18 years of age (21 for some positions)

Have a reliable means of communication (i.e. home phone, cell phone)

Have a reliable means of transportation to and from work

Effectively speak, read and write English

Must comply with USA appearance standards: Your hair must be neatly cut and groomed. Hair will be cut short enough or styled sufficiently to prevent it from standing out when the uniform cap or hat is worn or from extending below the top of the shirt or jacket collar. Refrain from wearing earrings, necklaces or jewelry worn in the nose, eyebrows, lips, tongues, or other extremities by men or women while on duty. Your face must be clean-shaven except that neatly trimmed mustaches may be worn unless there is a client requirement prohibiting them (such as interfering with the wearing of special safety masks, etc.). Reasonable accommodation based on race, religious belief or for disability will be considered on a case-by-case basis. All uniformed security officers must furnish their own black shoes (plain toed, suitable for wearing with a uniform) and furnish their own black socks. All shoes must be maintained in good condition.



As a USA security officer, you may be expected to perform one or more of the following essential job functions with or without a reasonable accommodation :

Be able to work overtime and on various shifts as needed; including weekends and holidays. Reasonable accommodation based on religious beliefs or disabilities will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Be able to maintain accurate records

Effectively comprehend numerous policies, procedures, and concepts in order to respond appropriately to various situations

Communicate effectively with others

Walk up and down stairs

Stand for long periods of time sometimes in excess of eight hours

Work outside in a variety of weather conditions depending on the assignment

USA does not discriminate based on an applicant or employeeâs disability and will engage in an interactive process to determine whether there is a reasonable accommodation available. If you have questions regarding an appropriate reasonable accommodation, please contact the Human Resources department at 770-625-1500.

USA thrives on our security guards being customer service oriented to ensure that we exceed our clients’ expectations. Satisfied clients are the reason for our existence. It is up to each and every security guard to ensure that our clients are pleased with the service they receive.

JOBÂ SUMMARY:

Under direct supervision, the Security Officer position patrols assigned areas to ensure protection of clients, visitors, property and equipment. Responsibilities include:

Watches for irregularities, such as security breaches, facility and safety hazards, and emergency situations; contacts emergency responders, such as police, fire, and/or ambulance personnel as required.

Remains alert for the presence of unauthorized persons and/or security code violators; approaches suspicious person and/or notifies police as appropriate; may confront and detain violators, as required, until police arrive.

Patrols assigned area on foot, on bicycle, or in motor vehicle, as assigned, to ensure personal, building, and equipment security

Examines doors, windows, and gates to ensure security; uses client keys to open and close buildings; monitors closed buildings for unauthorized persons and/or suspicious activities.

Prepares routine, standardized reports.

Provides escorts as necessary

Informs and warns violators of rule infractions, such as loitering, smoking, or carrying forbidden articles.

May provide specialized security in complex operational areas, requiring specific knowledge of the operating environment.

Performs periodic checks of emergency call boxes and/or street lights to ensure proper functioning; reports all malfunctioning as required.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

JOB SKILLS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

High School Diploma or equivalent required.

Must have a valid state security officer license, if applicable.

Ability to communicate effectively with others both orally and in writing.

Ability to walk and climb stairs.

Ability to walk extended periods of time.

Ability to work outside in extreme weather conditions.

Ability to see and hear accurately in both day and nighttime conditions.

Ability to comprehend numerous policies, procedures, concepts and to be able to respond using discretion and interpretive judgment based on general and specific policies.

Ability to retain knowledge, information, and directions on an ongoing basis and communicate effectively with others.

Ability to maintain accurate records.

Ability to react appropriately in emergency situations.

Knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid.

Knowledge of portable fire extinguishers and their locations.

Knowledge of the geography of the site to which assigned.

Skill in operating portable radio devices.

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES:

He/she must be customer service oriented.

The successful candidate will pay close attention to detail.

He/she must embody U.S. Security Associatesâ values as a highly visible representative of the branch and set high standards for him/her and others.

ENVIRONMENT:

Position based in Field Operations. Requires the ability to work in a fast-paced, multi-faceted environment

DISCLAIMER:

All the above duties and responsibilities are essential job functions subject to reasonable accommodation.Â All job requirements listed indicate the minimum level of knowledge, skills and/or ability deemed necessary to perform the job proficiently.Â Employees may be required to perform any other job-related instructions as requested by their supervisor, subject to reasonable accommodation.Â This document does not create an employment contract, implied or otherwise, other than an âat willâ employment relationship.

