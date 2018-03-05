SECURITY GUARD in Traverse City

Project Service Inc. (PSI) is currently seeking applicants for a Security Guard (Gate Guard) in Traverse City, MI. Position is for Part Time employment (18-29 hours a week). Looking for people that enjoy interacting with the public and working a varied shift, including weekends. This job could be great for someone that is retired, or semi-retired; someone already working part time and looking to supplement their income.

Job Summary As a security guard, you are responsible to maintain the security and property of the client. You are responsible for inventory control of client products through verification of tickets and material.

Summary of essential job functions

Must be safety conscious

Must possess strong organizational skills and pay attention to details

Must be able to multitask

Have basic computer knowledge

Must be flexible

Watch for irregular or unusual conditions and report to proper management

Permit authorized persons and vehicles to enter property

Abilities required

Flexible schedule

Able to lift minimum of 20 lbs up to a maximum of 75 lbs

Must be able to work in all weather environments

Must be able to stand, walk, sit, and bend

General requirements

Must have the ability to read, comprehend all written instruction and labeling/signage associated with job

High school diploma

Self motivated and be able to work with minimal supervision

Must have strong communication and organizational skills and demonstrates such

Must pass drug test

Must pass criminal background check

Abide by Project Service Inc. Company and Employee Policy Manual

Follow safety and site procedures of client

Be an âAt Willâ employee

Disclaimer The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be constructed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time.