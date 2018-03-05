SECURITY GUARD in Traverse City
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
About SECURITY GUARD in Traverse City
Project Service Inc. (PSI) is currently seeking applicants for a Security Guard (Gate Guard) in Traverse City, MI. Position is for Part Time employment (18-29 hours a week). Looking for people that enjoy interacting with the public and working a varied shift, including weekends. This job could be great for someone that is retired, or semi-retired; someone already working part time and looking to supplement their income.
Job Summary As a security guard, you are responsible to maintain the security and property of the client. You are responsible for inventory control of client products through verification of tickets and material.
Summary of essential job functions
- Must be safety conscious
- Must possess strong organizational skills and pay attention to details
- Must be able to multitask
- Have basic computer knowledge
- Must be flexible
- Watch for irregular or unusual conditions and report to proper management
- Permit authorized persons and vehicles to enter property
Abilities required
- Flexible schedule
- Able to lift minimum of 20 lbs up to a maximum of 75 lbs
- Must be able to work in all weather environments
- Must be able to stand, walk, sit, and bend
General requirements
- Must have the ability to read, comprehend all written instruction and labeling/signage associated with job
- High school diploma
- Self motivated and be able to work with minimal supervision
- Must have strong communication and organizational skills and demonstrates such
- Must pass drug test
- Must pass criminal background check
- Abide by Project Service Inc. Company and Employee Policy Manual
- Follow safety and site procedures of client
- Be an âAt Willâ employee
Disclaimer The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be constructed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time.
