Security Guard in Manistee

Project Service Inc (PSI)Â is currently hiring Security Guards in the Manistee area.Â Full and part time positions available.Â Starting wage is $10.87/hour.Â Full time benefits include:Â health/dental/vision insurance, 401K, and paid holidays/vacation.

Â

Job Summary:Â Observe and report activities associated with site access at client location.Â Must be able to work shifts, weekends, and holidays.

Â

Essential Functions:

Observes and reports activities and incidents at an assigned client site, providing for the security and safety of client property and personnel

Makes periodic patrols to check for irregularities and to inspect protection devices and fire control equipment

Preserves order and may act to enforce regulations and directives for the site pertaining to personnel, visitors, and premises

Controls access to client site or facility through the admittance process

Patrols assigned site on foot or in vehicle; checks for unsafe conditions, hazards, unlocked doors, security violations, blocked entrances and exits, mechanical problems, and unauthorized persons

Protects evidence or scene of incident in the event of accidents, emergencies, or security investigations

Responds to incidents of fire, medical emergency, bomb threat, flooding, water discharge, elevator emergency, hazardous materials, inclement weather, and other incidents

Prepares logs and reports as required

Â

Education/Experience:

High school diploma

Must be proficient with computers

Â

Physical Requirements:Â

With or without reasonable accommodation, the physical and mental requirements of this job may include the following: seeing, hearing, speaking, and writing clearly.Â Occasional reaching with hands and arms, stooping, kneeling, crouching and crawling.Â Frequent sitting, standing and walking, which may be required for long periods of time, and may involve climbing stairs and walking up inclines and on uneven terrain.Â Additional physical requirements may include frequent lifting and/or moving up to 30 pounds and occasional lifting and/or moving up to 50 pounds.

Â

General Requirements:

Must be able to meet and continue to meet any applicable state, county and municipal licensing requirements for Security Officers

Must be able to certify in CPR/First Aid and be willing to train up to Medical First Responder level

Must have the ability to read, comprehend all written instruction and labeling/signage associated with job

Self motivated and be able to work with minimal supervision

Must have strong communication and organizational skills and demonstrates such

Must pass drug test

Must pass criminal background check

Abide by Project Service Inc. Company and Employee Policy Manual

Follow safety and site procedures of client

Be an âAt Willâ employee

Must possess a valid driverâs license

DisclaimerÂ The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be constructed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time.