Security Guard in Manistee
Manistee, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Project Service Inc (PSI)Â is currently hiring Security Guards in the Manistee area.Â Full and part time positions available.Â Starting wage is $10.87/hour.Â Full time benefits include:Â health/dental/vision insurance, 401K, and paid holidays/vacation.
Job Summary:Â Observe and report activities associated with site access at client location.Â Must be able to work shifts, weekends, and holidays.
Essential Functions:
- Observes and reports activities and incidents at an assigned client site, providing for the security and safety of client property and personnel
- Makes periodic patrols to check for irregularities and to inspect protection devices and fire control equipment
- Preserves order and may act to enforce regulations and directives for the site pertaining to personnel, visitors, and premises
- Controls access to client site or facility through the admittance process
- Patrols assigned site on foot or in vehicle; checks for unsafe conditions, hazards, unlocked doors, security violations, blocked entrances and exits, mechanical problems, and unauthorized persons
- Protects evidence or scene of incident in the event of accidents, emergencies, or security investigations
- Responds to incidents of fire, medical emergency, bomb threat, flooding, water discharge, elevator emergency, hazardous materials, inclement weather, and other incidents
- Prepares logs and reports as required
Education/Experience:
- High school diploma
- Must be proficient with computers
Physical Requirements:Â
- With or without reasonable accommodation, the physical and mental requirements of this job may include the following: seeing, hearing, speaking, and writing clearly.Â Occasional reaching with hands and arms, stooping, kneeling, crouching and crawling.Â Frequent sitting, standing and walking, which may be required for long periods of time, and may involve climbing stairs and walking up inclines and on uneven terrain.Â Additional physical requirements may include frequent lifting and/or moving up to 30 pounds and occasional lifting and/or moving up to 50 pounds.
General Requirements:
- Must be able to meet and continue to meet any applicable state, county and municipal licensing requirements for Security Officers
- Must be able to certify in CPR/First Aid and be willing to train up to Medical First Responder level
- Must have the ability to read, comprehend all written instruction and labeling/signage associated with job
- Self motivated and be able to work with minimal supervision
- Must have strong communication and organizational skills and demonstrates such
- Must pass drug test
- Must pass criminal background check
- Abide by Project Service Inc. Company and Employee Policy Manual
- Follow safety and site procedures of client
- Be an âAt Willâ employee
- Must possess a valid driverâs license
DisclaimerÂ The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be constructed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personnel so classified. All personnel may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time.
