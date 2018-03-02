Secondary Science Teacher
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/347964
About Secondary Science Teacher
Candidate will facilitate student success in academic and interpersonal skills through academic courses of study and by implementing district approved curriculum, documenting teaching and student progress/activities/outcomes; address specific needs of students, provide a safe and optimal learning environment, and provide feedback to students, parents, and administration regarding student progress, expectations, goals, etc.
Must possess a valid Michigan Teaching Certificate.Â DI or DX Endorsement preferred.Â
Job at a Glance
About Concord Academy Petoskey
More jobs at Concord Academy Petoskey