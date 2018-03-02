MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Secondary Science Teacher

Petoskey, MI

http://www.concordpetoskey.com/

Posted on March 2, 2018

Candidate will facilitate student success in academic and interpersonal skills through academic courses of study and by implementing district approved curriculum, documenting teaching and student progress/activities/outcomes; address specific needs of students, provide a safe and optimal learning environment, and provide feedback to students, parents, and administration regarding student progress, expectations, goals, etc.

Must possess a valid Michigan Teaching Certificate.Â  DI or DX Endorsement preferred.Â 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8286420

