Seeking to hire 6 seasonal vineyard workers to do vine pruning & tying, canopy management including post stabilization and trellis repair, weeding/fertilizing, hand harvest of wine grapes and other related tasks as assigned. Job is labor intensive and requires long hours working in all weather conditions, standing, walking,Â squattingÂ for long periods of time. Season will begin in late February and harvest can run into November depending on crop size. Previous vineyard or farm hand experience a plus. Pay will be hourly and is negotiable based on experience/qualifications.

Vina de uva esta ocupando seis trabajadores para la temporada (febrero-noviembre)Â incluyendo la cosecha. Preferencia para los con experienciaÂ de uva o rancho en general. Tambien se necesita operadores de tractor.